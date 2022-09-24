Irina Shayk stuns in tight thigh-skimming minidress

Irina Shayk attending a 2016 Marc Cain show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

Russia-born fashion model Irina Shayk recently took to social media to show herself rocking a sleek black minidress.

Posting on her Instagram Story early Friday, the 36-year-old showed off her thighs, arms, and bustline in the skin-hugging dress.

Shayk paired the chic outfit with dark sunglasses, knee-length black boots, and a gold-accented crossbody purse.

She also wore her hair back in a sleek high ponytail as she smiled in the photo.

Reminiscent of her ex-beau Kanye West’s style, the former Victoria’s Secret runway model absolutely stunned in the black ensemble.

Suggesting that she’s wearing the famed Italian fashion brand, Shayk simply captioned the picture, “Ciao Milano.”

Pic credit: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk’s latest fashion moments

No stranger to the fashion world, Shayk is often seen and photographed in the top styles and latest fashion trends.

Earlier this month, she wore an eccentric black outfit courtesy of fashion designer Giorgio Armani while visiting Italy during the Venice Film Festival.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shayk donned a pair of sleek black slacks paired with a bandeau-style black top, complete with transparent mesh that showcased her killer abs.

Revealing an even closer relationship with the designer, Shayk announced via her Instagram this past week that she is the new face of a campaign for Armani Women, calling it a “dream come true.”

Posing in a jeweled, ankle-length blue gown, the fashion model wrote to her fans, “When I was 20yrs old I came to milan for the first time. I used to walk around the city day dreaming about what it would be like to work for @giorgioarmani – Armani women always exude such effortless class and strength, and I would think, ‘Gosh, I can be that.’”

“It was a laughably unattainable dream for me that I kept it to myself. But here we are many years later – it has happened!!!” she continued. “Thank u @giorgioarmani for choosing me to be the face of your campaign.”

Irina Shayk’s Kanye West split

Shortly after Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce in early 2021, Shayk began sparking romance gossip with West, who she worked with on the rapper’s Yeezy brand fashion shows and 2010 music video for his hit song Power.

The two allegedly shared time together in New York City and France before breakup rumors came out in August 2021.

Though Shayk has never publicly discussed her relationship with West, she seemingly alluded to the rumors in her cover story with Highsnobiety last year, saying at the time, “I think private life should be private. Irina is KGB-style…Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else.”

“Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”