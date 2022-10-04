Irina Shayk stuns in neon bikini for Ivy Park

Irina Shayk is gorgeous in a neon yellow bikini for Ivy Park. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide.com

Irina Shayk rocked a neon bikini with a color that was so bright the model needed sunglasses.

The 36-year-old beauty struck a pose for Ivy Park, an athleisure clothing line by singer Beyonce.

The photos appeared on the Ivy Park Instagram yesterday, where they quickly received likes from the brand’s 1.3 million followers.

The pictures featured Irina in a bright neon bikini with matching high-cut bottoms. Irina posed against a white background with three-dimensional shapes in metallic and white.

Irina’s dark tresses were tucked behind her ears, and she wore large sunglasses featuring crystal embellishments.

She tilted her head back and reached her arms behind her head as she looked up toward the sky. Irina arched her back and extended her legs as her neon robe fell under her. The neon robe featured floral designs on the lapel and bottom section of the garment.

Irina completed the look with sky-high stilettos that perfectly matched the bikini.

Irina has a lot of experience posing in bikinis. Before partnering with Ivy Park, she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2011.

Irina Shayk makes history with Sports Illustrated Swim

Irina made history as the first Russian to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swim.

She revealed that she missed a flight, which caused a domino effect, and resulted in 25 hours of travel to shoot for Sports Illustrated.

Irina said, “For SI we did a shoot in the Philippines in Kalibo. It took me 35 hours of travel to get there because I missed one flight, then another, and then missed every connection after that.”

Luckily, Irina eventually got to the destination and took some gorgeous photos.

The model also made history as the first face of Anine Bing.

Irina Shayk becomes face of Anine Bing

Anine Bing has enjoyed success in the fashion industry, all without naming a face to represent the brand. That changed this year, however, as Irina became the first and only face of the brand.

Irina expressed excitement about the honor in an interview with WWD.

She said, “Working with a self-made woman, a mother, a kind and fun person is always win-win for me. Anine sure knows what she wants. Born in Denmark, living in L.A., and raising her kids while running her business, I can definitely see some parallels between us.”

Irina continued, “I love her style: chic, classic, timeless, modern and fun. I wanted to take the whole collection home and was honored to work with and meet other powerful women in life and my career.”