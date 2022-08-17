Irina Shayk showed off her figure in a high-cut blue swimsuit. Pic credit: @irinashayk/Instagram

Russian model Irina Shayk showed off her all-blue ensemble for a recent Adidas X Ivy Park campaign shoot.

The collaboration between the two brands, known as Ivytopia, features both athletic gear and swimwear with various pops of color featured throughout the line.

As one of the models for Beyonce’s clothing empire, Irina wore one of Ivy Park’s latest looks that showed off her toned, bronzed body from a side angle.

In a series of photos posted to Irina’s Instagram page, she first showed the promotional shot of her wearing a high-cut, bright blue bathing suit that emphasized a few cutouts above her hip.

She rocked a lightweight, blue floral coverup overtop, which was finished off with an oversized hood and the signature three Adidas stripes going down the arm.

Irina stood in a pair of bronze high heels surrounded by small patches of flowers placed on a concrete floor.

Irina Shayk posed in front of her Adidas x Ivy Park poster

In Irina’s swipe-through post, she also shared a photo of herself standing in front of the photo shoot snap, which was seemingly hung in the front of a clothing store.

The supermodel posed in front with her hand in her hair, while wearing a pair of black trousers and a black t-shirt. She also finished off her look with black sunglasses, black sandals, and a textured beige handbag.

For the caption, Irina resorted to tagging the brands and hashtagging the line — “#ivytopia 💙 @adidasoriginals @weareivypark,” she wrote.

Irina has also been in promotional videos for Ivy Park’s newest drop, where she rocked multiple different pieces from the Ivytopia collection, including the blue swimsuit and floral coverup.

How Irina Shayk keeps up with her slim figure

While speaking to Women’s Health Magazine, the 36-year-old model shared her secrets on how she stays in such great shape — starting with the fact that she luckily has a fast metabolism.

She said, “I’ve got great genes to thank for my fast metabolism, but I still have to find a balance between food and working out because when I eat, I really eat!”

“I’m from Russia, so I’ve been brought up on hearty food like meat and dumplings and potato stews in big warming portions, but if I’m preparing for a shoot or show, I’ll eat particularly clean – salads and soups – to ensure a flat stomach,” she continued.

For her workout regimen, she also revealed that she prefers jiu-jitsu with her personal trainer over more traditional forms of exercise.

“I hate traditional cardio. Running is my worst nightmare, so I’ve had to find something I enjoy that gets me all the calorie-burning benefits of cardio without boring me to death,” Irina stated.

With healthy eating habits and an exercise routine that works for her, Irina continues to prove herself as one of the top models in the game, especially with her latest look for Ivytopia.