Irina Shayk sizzles in black cutout outfit

Irina Shayk shows off her all-black look at the Venice Film Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk took cutouts to a whole new level with her latest look in Venice.

The 36-year-old stunner shared a series of photos from her weekend in Venice, where she was seen rocking an intricate and elegant outfit from designer Giorgio Armani.

While there, Irina attended Armani’s beauty dinner at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection that was held during the Venice Film Festival.

For the event, the model sported a pair of black, loose, low-rise trousers and black lace-up boots. The standout, however, was most certainly her tastefully cutout top.

The shirt, which featured a base of a full-coverage nude netting, consisted of a thin black bandeau and whimsical accompanying cutouts.

The black fabric on her top was both sparkly and eye-catching, while also giving off a bit of a nature vibe with a slight resemblance to branches and leaves.

Irina Shayk showed off her figure in black cutout Armani ensemble

The all-black outfit allowed Irina to show off her toned midsection, while still contrasting the revealing top with a pair of baggy pants.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared the outfit from four different locations. The first showed her standing in front of a red Armani Step and Repeat, while the rest showed her in front of an outdoor statue, hanging in the back of a luxury vehicle, and standing at the base of red-carpeted steps.

For her caption, Irina took the time to thank the designer for having her be a part of the Venice event.

“What a fun night in Venice! thank you @armanibeauty ❤️for having me! Loved my nude #armanilippower #venezia#armanibeauty,” she wrote.

Armani Beauty also took to their own page to share a black-and-white snapshot of the model in the outfit with a blurry background, which was captioned, “Through the lens.”

Irina Shayk’s secrets on maintaining her toned physique

For Irina, maintaining her slim figure may be a bit easier due to the blessing she openly credits — her fast metabolism.

“I’ve got great genes to thank for my fast metabolism, but I still have to find a balance between food and working out because when I eat, I really eat!” she previously admitted to Women’s Health.

Despite the foods she grew up on in her home country of Russia, she says it’s still important for her to eat clean before any modeling jobs to ensure she will look her best.

She stated, “I’m from Russia, so I’ve been brought up on hearty food like meat and dumplings and potato stews in big warming portions, but if I’m preparing for a shoot or show, I’ll eat particularly clean – salads and soups – to ensure a flat stomach.”

In terms of exercising, Irina said that she “hates traditional cardio” and prefers to do other high-energy workouts, such as jiu-jitsu.

“Running is my worst nightmare, so I’ve had to find something I enjoy that gets me all the calorie-burning benefits of cardio without boring me to death,” she said.