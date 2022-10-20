Irina Shayk shows underwear in flirty share

Irina Shayk showed her underwear in a saucy shot for fashion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Harris/ Featureflash

Irina Shayk did what she does best as she modeled in edgy styles and gave fierce looks.

The Russian-born beauty shared a series of photos from a recent shoot with her 19.9 million Instagram followers, who have likely grown accustomed to her fashionable posts.

The ex of Bradley Cooper’s latest post was no exception as she rocked a black lace dress with matching underwear.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl let the photos do the talking, opting for a simple emoji as the caption.

She also tagged the magazine where the images appeared, Self Service magazine.

The like count was not visible for the shots, but it would be fair to assume that a decent number of followers enjoyed the photos.

Irina Shayk dares in a black dress and matching underwear

The first photo featured a cool-tone effect as the model looked straight at the camera with her arms by her sides and her head tilted slightly downward.

Irina’s sleeveless black dress featured multiple belts crossing the bodice. The garment had a feminine touch via the lace and tulle on the skirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Irina’s dark tresses were pulled back in a center part and ponytail, allowing the beauty of her face to shine.

She finished the head-to-toe black look with shiny flats and matching black socks.

A swipe right showed a dramatic image as Irina’s skirt blew in the air, and she tilted her head back. She placed her arms on either side of herself as she showed her black underwear.

The third picture revealed a profile view of the model wearing a black leather trench coat. She lifted one foot in the air to reveal black shoes, this time without socks.

The latest photoshoot showed Irina’s versatility and ability to strike unconventional poses as she has continued to enjoy success in the modeling arena.

Irina tagged the founder of the magazine, Suzanne Koller, who has also enjoyed success in the fashion world.

Irina Shayk’s Self Service visionary, Suzanne Koller

As viewers may be able to guess from Irina’s shots, imagery has been important to the creative mind behind the pictures.

Suzanne previously worked for Vogue and Glamour and began Self Service as a creative outlet.

She told the New York Times in 2016, “When you work with great photographers, you’re looking at their imagery and what story they can tell, but also very much their complicity — when you think of a story and you can develop it together with them.”

Suzanne’s vision has a distinct style, visible in Self Service magazine.