Irina Shayk shows off amazing legs in sheer dress for ‘Paris nights’

Irina Shayk showed off her model credentials this week as she strutted her stuff in the streets of Paris.
The 36-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed in a sheer black lace mini dress.
Layered underneath the ensemble, Irina — who shares five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her ex-partner, actor Bradley Cooper, 47 — wore a patterned high-necked top, which covered her hands.
Wearing her sleek dark locks loose around her shoulders, Irina paired the chic look with a pair of unusual black heels, which cuffed around her ankles.
Irina supports former-flame Kanye West
Irina had quite the time at Paris Fashion Week.
The Russian model reunited with her ex-flame Kanye West — who she was briefly linked to in June — at the Yeezy Season 9 show. Bizarrely, the rapper, 45, had his models, including reality star Amelia Gray Hamlin, wear bald caps on the runway.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 52, closed the show but seemingly refused to go down the no-hair route, instead donning a black baseball cap.
A few days before, Irina joined fellow models Bella Hadid and Georgia May Jagger on the catwalk of the Vivienne Westwood show.
Wearing an eye-catching black and white gown, Irina was styled with a pair of black platformed boots and a huge pearl necklace to finish off the look.
Irina walks the Chanel runway
The model then finished off her time in the City of Love by walking the runway of the hotly-anticipated Chanel Spring Summer 2023 show.
Held on Tuesday morning at the Grand Palais Éphémère, Irina looked amazing in a floral-print maxi dress with ruffle detailing.
Cinched around her toned waist with a statement bejeweled belt, she also wore a pair of fish-net tights and a pair of Mary Jane-style heels which boosted her already statuesque frame.
A string of A-Listers turned out to watch her walk, including actors Kristen Stewart and Jenna Coleman.
Keeping it casual in a striped Chanel jumper, Twilight star Kristen, 32, teamed the fashion house’s signature tweed skirt with a pair of edgy biker boots.
Me Before You actress Jenna, 36, opted for a pair of black leather shorts, which she wore with a sequinned black blazer and court shoes.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also in attendance and posed in the front row with singer Halsey. Meanwhile, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour arrived at the event with Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.More: Irina Shayk