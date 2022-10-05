Irina Shayk shows off amazing legs in sheer dress for ‘Paris nights’

Model Irina Shayk has been in Paris for Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Irina Shayk showed off her model credentials this week as she strutted her stuff in the streets of Paris.

The 36-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed in a sheer black lace mini dress.

Layered underneath the ensemble, Irina — who shares five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her ex-partner, actor Bradley Cooper, 47 — wore a patterned high-necked top, which covered her hands.

Wearing her sleek dark locks loose around her shoulders, Irina paired the chic look with a pair of unusual black heels, which cuffed around her ankles.

Irina supports former-flame Kanye West

Irina had quite the time at Paris Fashion Week.

The Russian model reunited with her ex-flame Kanye West — who she was briefly linked to in June — at the Yeezy Season 9 show. Bizarrely, the rapper, 45, had his models, including reality star Amelia Gray Hamlin, wear bald caps on the runway.

Irina Shayk on the streets of Paris during fashion week. Pic credit: @irinashayk/Instagram

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 52, closed the show but seemingly refused to go down the no-hair route, instead donning a black baseball cap.

A few days before, Irina joined fellow models Bella Hadid and Georgia May Jagger on the catwalk of the Vivienne Westwood show.

Wearing an eye-catching black and white gown, Irina was styled with a pair of black platformed boots and a huge pearl necklace to finish off the look.

Striking a different pose on the Paris streets. @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina walks the Chanel runway

The model then finished off her time in the City of Love by walking the runway of the hotly-anticipated Chanel Spring Summer 2023 show.

Held on Tuesday morning at the Grand Palais Éphémère, Irina looked amazing in a floral-print maxi dress with ruffle detailing.

Cinched around her toned waist with a statement bejeweled belt, she also wore a pair of fish-net tights and a pair of Mary Jane-style heels which boosted her already statuesque frame.

“Smoking”. Pic credit: @irinashayk/Instagram

A string of A-Listers turned out to watch her walk, including actors Kristen Stewart and Jenna Coleman.

Keeping it casual in a striped Chanel jumper, Twilight star Kristen, 32, teamed the fashion house’s signature tweed skirt with a pair of edgy biker boots.

Me Before You actress Jenna, 36, opted for a pair of black leather shorts, which she wore with a sequinned black blazer and court shoes.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also in attendance and posed in the front row with singer Halsey. Meanwhile, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour arrived at the event with Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.