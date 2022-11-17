Irina Shayk served looks at a Manhattan event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

At a recent evening event in Manhattan, Irina Shayk made a white t-shirt look expensive.

The ex of Bradley Cooper shared a fabulous eight-part carousel on her Instagram, where she has amassed 20.2 million followers on the platform.

The pictures showed Irina inside and outside the venue, mixing casual with glam and dripping in diamonds.

Once inside, Irina was joined by fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, where she took place in an amusing TikTok with her model friend.

Then it was back to work for the ladies, who dripped in diamonds and looked fabulous.

Irina opened up her IG carousel, looking directly at the camera and striking a pose.

Irina Shayk stuns at NYC event

The model’s long dark hair was parted down the center and tucked behind her ears, allowing her beautiful face to receive extra attention.

Irina pivoted her hips in a short white sleeve t-shirt with black opera gloves. Her t-shirt was tucked into her skirt, which was a floor-length garment paired with close-toed shoes.

The second picture showed the model looking serious as she sat alone at a table decorated beautifully with floral arrangements, candles, and fancy cutlery. The Sports Illustrated model placed one elbow on the gold chair behind her as she worked her angles sitting down.

A swipe right featured Irina as she highlighted her impeccable jewelry, courtesy of Swarovski. Her choker necklace featured two layers of diamonds, the first with huge diamonds and the second with slightly smaller sparkles.

Irina completed the carousel with a photo from outdoors as she entered the venue and garnered attention.

Irina rocked natural makeup and a berry lip tint allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine through in the shots.

The booked and busy model recently made another big appearance that had her streaming on screens worldwide.

Irina Shayk models Savage X Fenty

This year, Rihanna and her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show returned for a Volume Four, the fourth annual show in as many years. The lingerie show has served in place of the ill-fated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Irina has become a staple at each Savage X Fenty show, rocking lingerie designed by Rihanna’s multi-million dollar brand. This year was no exception, as Irina looked amazing in mint green lingerie created by the lingerie company.

Irina has also worked extensively with Ivy Park, Beyonce’s athleisure line, and rocking neon bikinis for the brand.

Irina certainly found her niche with swimwear and lingerie, and she looks amazing modeling the attire.