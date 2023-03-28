Irina Shayk proved that her selfies were Sports Illustrated worthy, as the Russian model showed a glimpse at her lavish vacation.

As fans likely recall, Irina made quite a splash when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated ten years ago.

While time has passed, Irina’s killer figure has remained intact, and her modeling prowess has grown exponentially.

The ex of Bradley Cooper went into selfie mode with a delightful social media post shared over the weekend.

The carousel, posted with her 21.4 million Instagram followers, saw the Intimissimi face striking a pose and collecting souvenirs with a well-rounded share.

The five-part post had videos and pictures with content for everyone.

Irina Shayk serves looks on vacation with an impromptu photoshoot

Irina started the carousel fiercely, posing in the mirror while capturing her reflection. The gorgeous model was makeup-free with a black string bikini and a natural appearance.

Beauty radiated from the famous face as she turned her social media page into a Vogue shoot with ease.

Irina pointed one toe, with natural light pouring in through the window, creating a stunning visual.

The second shot showed the extent of Irina’s weekend getaway, with blue skies and fluffy clouds. Bluish-green water, white sands, and lush greenery rounded out the stunning picture.

The third photo saw a close-up of Irina’s outfit, with the sun continuing to grace her skin.

Next, Irina shared a photo of a magnificent rock that was heart-shaped and presumably plucked from the beach. The beautiful stone had amethyst-like crystals, adding an element of sparkle to the souvenir.

Irina wrapped up the share with a selfie video featuring the intricacies of her fabulous bikini.

Her clever caption read, “Thirst day on a Sunday….”

It goes without saying that Irina knows how to rock a two-piece.

She got her fashion start modeling lingerie for European retail giant Intimissimi and later branched out, modeling for Savage X Fenty and Ivy Park.

Irina Shayk is face of Intimissimi

Irina enjoyed longevity with Intimissimi, serving as the face since 2007 when former spokesperson Ana Beatriz Barros departed.

Since then, Irina has become synonymous with the company as a longtime advocate.

An interview with W magazine revealed that Irina didn’t only walk the walk — she also talked the talk.

She spoke about her favorite Intimissimi items, naming a staple product as her preferred choice.

Irina shouted out one Intimissimi style, revealing, “The difference with Intimissimi triangle bras is they aren’t very sporty. It’s very modern and classic. I’ve never used push-up bras because I think less is more.”

Nearly 16 years later, Irina has continued to represent the brand perfectly.