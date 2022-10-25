Irina looked amazing in her neon outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DP/AAD/starmaxinc.com

Irina Shayk is a supermodel who has posed for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Burberry, and Versace.

And now Irina Shayk has shared a stunning picture from her time modeling with the brand Ivy Park.

The 36-year-old looked amazing in a neon yellow bikini for the shoot, which showed off her fantastic figure.

Lounging on a white sofa, Irina also wore a floor-length coverup and posed with sky-high matching pointed heels on her feet which elongated her already long legs.

The model lay with her hands behind her head as she also donned a pair of oversized black sunglasses for the photos.

The outfit is part of the Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration and is from the IVYTOPIA collection — with model Joan Smalls also featuring in the campaign.

The brand was created by singer Beyoncé in 2016, who also turned up to pose for the shots.

Irina looked incredible in the Ivy Park shots. Pic credit: @weareivypark/Instagram

Irina Shayk shows off the rest of Ivy Park’s new collection

Irina looked incredible in the other collections for the collaboration.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one clip shared with Ivy Park’s 1.3 million Instagram followers, Irina can be seen directing some of her shots and inputting creative ideas into the photos.

One outfit featured an unusual metallic silver bucket hat, white glasses, and a metallic raincoat, which was layered on top of a matching crop top and baggy silver pants.

Another shows Irina wearing a long, sheer blue patterned shirt over the top of a blue swimsuit.

“Today on set, we have freedom to create, freedom to speak, freedom to express ourselves through art,” the model says in the video. “This collection is so much fun — I really, really, really love these colors. Usually in my daily life, I’m wearing everything simple and black, and I’ve fallen back in love with the colors. Being confident in my own body — that’s my Park.”

Irina Shayk’s daughter is also a fashionista

Meanwhile, Irina seems to have her own little fashionista on her hands.

The star is mom to 5-year-old Lea De Seine, who she shares with her ex-partner Bradley Cooper, 47.

Irina shared a cute dress for her daughter. Pic credit: @irinashayk/Instagram

Sharing some images on her Instagram Story this week, Irina showcased two new dresses for the little girl — the first one made of pale yellow silk with a Peter Pan collar, and the second a pale pink knit with black bow detail.

Thanking designer brand Self-Portrait, Irina admitted that the youngster had been “demanding a matching one” to the dresses which Irina already has in her own collection.