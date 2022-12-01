Irina Shayk is gorgeous in a topless boxing photoshoot as the Russian beauty delivers another fashion win and a knockout shot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Harris/Featureflash

Irina Shayk recently set social media on fire with a sizzling topless photoshoot.

Irina gave new meaning to the work knockout as the stunning model posed in Chanel for a shot that was equal parts intimidating and gorgeous.

In her latest shoot for Chanel Chaos 69, Irina left little to the imagination in head-to-toe red, certainly embodying the title of the publication.

The mother of one shared a single picture from the shoot with her 20.2 million Instagram followers.

Irina received 93k double taps for the post, although that number will likely grow as time passes.

The topless shot showed Irina’s statuesque figure, while the red color was bold and daring.

Irina Shayk is knockout in Chanel Chaos 69 Issue 7

Irina’s open Chanel jacket gave her look an air of edginess, while the tiny skirt took things to the next level.

Irina’s hair was in a low bun, pulled away from her face and allowing her natural beauty to shine. She wore minimal makeup with piercing blue eyes and sharp cheekbones, stealing the show.

Irina placed one boxing glove-adorned hand against her face and the other on her hip, as the model has continued to show versatility and flexibility.

She stood in front of a gray background with an old-fashioned fire alarm, appropriate since Irina brought the heat.

In her caption, Irina thanked the team of stylists and artists who helped to make the Chanel Chaos shoot possible.

One person Irina shouted out was photographer Cass Bird who took the photo, showcasing Irina’s sultry curves and toned physique with expertise.

Irina’s caption read, “She is @chaos 🥊wearing @chanelofficial . Thank u ❤️ @cassblackbird Hair by @tomojidai Make up @karinamilan__ Big love @piergiorgio Issue 7 #chaos69xchanel. @cherisebowen.”

Irina has shown an incredible work ethic during her 15-year-long career, posing for Sports Illustrated and Intimissimi.

Irina Shayk is Intimissimi face

10 years ago, Irina Shayk joined Intimissimi when they needed to fulfill the spot vacated by Brazilian bombshell model Ana Beatriz Barros.

Irina has stayed loyal to the brand, working with the lingerie giant for most of her modeling career. While new faces like Jennifer Lopez, Chiara Ferragni, and Heidi and Leni Klum have joined the brand over the years, OG Irina has those ladies beat as one of the longest-standing Intimissimi models.

Irina told W magazine, “They [Intimissimi] saw me and asked me if I wanted to be the new face of the campaign.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Of course.’ They signed me for six months and since then, I’m still here. For the past four years, I’ve been an ambassador. I’ve been with them for 10 years, I think.”

And the deal has undoubtedly been mutually beneficial for Intimissimi and Irina.