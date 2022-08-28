Irina Shayk is pretty in pink spandex bodysuit

Irina Shayk was pretty in a pink spandex bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Irina Shayk was pretty in pink in a hot pink, tight-fitting bodysuit. Irina was the first Russian model to appear on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The skin-tight and hot pink spandex body suit was perfectly fitted to complement the model’s figure. Irina was posed laying down sideways with one leg bent over the other.

The bodysuit featured a halter top neckline with a gold chain that gave the illusion of a necklace around Irina’s neck. The gold chain then made a figure 8 into the revealing cutouts in the bodice of the spandex bodysuit.

The accomplished model wore stiletto heels that added another flash of hot pink. She accessorized with small studded earrings.

The 36-year-old supermodel completed her look with her hair up and slicked back, and with perfectly done makeup to even further accentuate her beauty. Irina stared into the camera with a smoldering look that stole the show.

Irina posted the photo to Instagram on Thursday and has received over 70,000 Likes. The supermodel currently boasts 19.1 million followers on Instagram.

Irina Shayk shares how she keeps up her physique

While Irina pays attention to her diet and exercise, she also thanks her fast metabolism for her lean figure.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She told Women’s Health Magazine, “I’ve got great genes to thank for my fast metabolism, but I still have to find a balance between food and working out because when I eat, I really eat!”

The supermodel said that when preparing for a show, “I’ll eat particularly clean – salads and soups – to ensure a flat stomach.” Irina grew up with hearty foods like potato stew, which she will still reportedly enjoy on occasion.

To workout, Irina shared that she prefers practicing jiu-jitsu over other more traditional forms of exercise.

“I hate traditional cardio. Running is my worst nightmare, so I’ve had to find something I enjoy that gets me all the calorie-burning benefits of cardio without boring me to death,” Irina stated.

Irina opened up about growing up without a father in Russia

Irina grew up in Yemanzhelinsk, a small Russian town that Irina told Vogue is “in the middle of nowhere in Russia.”

Irina said, “It was a very simple life: One main street, no movie theatre, no restaurants. I lost my father when I was 14. He was the healthiest man alive, and at 44, out of the blue, he was coughing for a while then got pneumonia and died. Me, my mom, and my sister were left. Three women.”

They were devastated and terrified by the loss, but they used the skills they learned to survive.

“In summer you grow vegetables and bury them, so in wintertime you have potatoes, carrots, everything, so you can survive,” Irina continued. “When I moved to New York, I was shocked that people go to the supermarket and buy potatoes. I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’”