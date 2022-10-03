Irina Shayk is busty with short shorts on Paris streets

Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Low-cut tops and short shorts are the perfect combination for a model like Irina Shayk.

She was recently spotted out and about on the streets of Paris, looking incredible.

Paris is considered one of the most fashion-centered countries in the world.

That means that looking good there is an absolute must for tons of people –– and Irina fits that criteria.

Whether she’s strutting down a runway or casually running errands, she knows how to wow any potential onlookers.

The sexy outfit she just wore in Paris is certainly worth checking out.

Irina Shayk looks stunning in Paris

While living her best life, Irina smiled at the paparazzi cameras on her way to enjoy Paris Fashion Week events.

She rocked a maroon-colored corset tank that squeezed the top of her chest together in a jaw-dropping way.

Irina Shayk is turning heads in Paris for fashion week. Pic credit: Dede/Backgrid

She paired the alluring corset with jean shorts covered in tattered rips.

Irina draped an oversized trench coat on her shoulders, adding a bit of fashionable flair.

She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, a pearl necklace, white heels, and a large black tote bag.

Although she wasn’t smiling with her teeth, her gentle smirk revealed that she was likely in a pleasantly good mood.

Irina Shayk looks great in bikinis too

Paris Fashion Week might not be the best place to wear sexy bikinis, but Irina is still able to pose in her favorite swimsuits on social media.

On Instagram, she took a photo on a pier wearing a two-piece bikini that showed off tons of skin.

She arched her back to reveal more of her curves.

Irina was barefoot in the picture, but she was wearing sunglasses with red lenses and some type of cover-up wrapped around her midsection.

Her long brown hair and gorgeous pout made for one sizzling photo.

Irina Shayk is pretty in pink

In another video Irina posted on Instagram, she was effortlessly floating in a private pool wearing a bubblegum pink swimsuit.

Her physique looked sensational, proving that she’s likely the type who dedicates energy to staying in great shape.

The two-piece bikini doubles as one that might be considered sexy and sporty at the same time, depending on personal opinion.

Irina showed off her swimming skills, relaxing on the surface of the water with a beautifully calm facial expression.

Thousands of Instagram users double-tapped the video as a way of letting her know they liked what they were seeing.