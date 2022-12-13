Irina Shayk is stunning in a leggy jacket as she poses in front of the Eiffel Tower for ‘Paris at nite.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Irina Shayk turned the streets of Paris into her own fashion show as the Russian beauty stunned in all-black.

Irina has been working hard, gracing magazine covers, walking red carpets, and making silly TikToks with Emily Ratajkowski.

The beauty took some time to herself, enjoying the moment in the City of Love.

The mother of one used her social media to share some gorgeous images with the Eiffel Tower lighting up the background.

Irina treated her 20.3 million Instagram followers to the three-part post, with equal parts fashion, fabulous, and France.

The model looked bare-faced and beautiful in a black long-sleeve jacket with a cutout under the bodice.

Irina Shayk stuns in a black coat for a Paris shot

Irina was chic in a long sleeve black jacket with a cinched waist and a plunging neckline. The coat doubled as a dress and draped down to Irina’s knees.

She donned her signature no-makeup look, highlighting her natural beauty and gorgeous eyes.

The second shot showed Irina’s unique style as she wore black mules paired with black crew-cut Nike socks– managing to make the combination look high fashion and effortless.

Irina’s hair was slicked back behind her ears, allowing her beauty to shine.

Finally, Irina posted a trendy and blurry shot as the Eiffel Tower did its hourly sparkle for a fabulous moment captured on film.

Irina Shayk is the face of Intimissimi

European lingerie giant Intimissimi selected Irina to be the brand’s face more than ten years ago and the model has thrived as the representative of the line.

Since becoming the face of Intimissimi, Irina has achieved great success, covering Sports Illustrated and modeling for Savage X Fenty and Ivy Park.

Still, Irina has shared that Intimissimi held a special place in her heart, partly because the company discovered her when she lived in Russia.

Irina told W magazine, “My favorite styles are triangle bras. I love the lace bra. I always wear. I’ve been living with this bra for… five years?”

She continued, “My favorite colors are black, blue, white and nude. Those four colors have stuck with me. They’re lace but not too lacy. The difference with Intimissimi triangle bras is they aren’t very sporty. It’s very modern and classic.”

Intimissimi has a few triangle bras available for purchase, including the lacy A Touch of Light Triangle Bra, which retails for $69, like many of the Intimissimi bras.