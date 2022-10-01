Irina Shayk in busty crop top shows leg in Daisy Dukes

Irina Shayk makes casual look fashionable. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Irina wore a glam look during Paris Fashion Week and did not disappoint.

She wore a flattering red velvet corset top that showed off her belly button and paired it with a distressed pair of daisy dukes.

She complemented the look with layered boots and a light grey trenchcoat.

The model accessorized the outfit with a pearl necklace, a messy ponytail, and a natural makeup look.

From her daring cutout looks to bikini shoots, Irina is known for showing off her incredible physique.

She wore this same look to the Vivienne Westwood PFW runway show.

Irina Shayk’s recent Burberry look

Irina Shayk is not a stranger to a runway. From Versace to Miu Miu, she has truly walked it all.

Her most recent walk was for the Burberry fashion show for Paris Fashion Week.

The runway model took to social media to share the day and captioned the post, in part saying, “There are no words to describe the emotions of yesterday.. happiness, serenity, inclusivity and sexy .”

For the runway, she wore a stunning textured black dress with complimenting sheer sleeves.

She wore her hair in a middle part and finished the outfit with a dewy makeup look.

Irina Shayk loves Georgio Armani

Recently, Irina Shayk got the opportunity to be a feature model for a Georgio Armani campaign.

Apparently, working with this designer brand has been her childhood dream for her modeling career.

She talked about the emotional moment on Instagram by saying, “Thank u @giorgioarmani for choosing me to be the face of your campaign. it’s a massive honor for me. I hold you in the highest regard. And I thank you for the great opportunity today That I can share my new campaign with u guys.”

She wore a gorgeous textured blue dress for the campaign and matching strappy heels. The best part of her look was the dramatic eyeshadow look.

Even though she is now a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Irina doesn’t think she needs to put her fashionista life on hold.

In an interview with Glamour, she got candid about her fashion life after motherhood by saying, “I think it’s really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing. I don’t believe anyone should have to change just because you’re a mother! No, I’m still me!”