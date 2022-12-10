Irina Shayk is going skintight in a stunning black look as she shows her modeling skills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs

Irina Shayk showed that she could look like a million bucks, whether outfitted in a $5,000 dress or a $100 garment, with a recent post.

The Russian beauty shared a delightful Instagram post as she worked her angles in a black dress for Zara.

Zara chose Irina to serve as the face of its latest capsule collection, and from the looks of the campaign, the brand made a good choice.

Irina’s 20.3 million Instagram followers received the first look at the exciting campaign touting a limited edition line.

Irina began the carousel with a black-and-white shot that showed her leaning against a white wall with her eyes closed and head tilted back.

She placed one hand on her shoulder and the other on her hip with her lips slightly parted. Although the picture was in black and white, Irina’s glow was obvious as she radiated beauty in the magnificent shot.

Irina Shayk partners with Zara for capsule collection

Irina wore a black skintight dress with asymmetrical sleeves, including one long sleeve and one short. The fabric wrapped around her curves and hugged her waist, highlighting her model figure.

The second image showed the rear of Irina’s dress, which featured a plunging v that revealed her shapely back.

The gown also had a thigh-high slit which Irina made use of by pivoting her hips and sticking out a stiletto. She rocked opaque tights and black suede ankle boots with the black number, adding to the sophisticated vibe of the ensemble.

A swipe right revealed the end of the post, with Irina hugging her body in a striking pose.

Irina was sure to tag the team of stylists, photographers, and assistants who helped get her camera ready for the pictures.

Irina’s dark tresses were pulled away from her face allowing her beauty and amazing bone structure to take centerstage. Irina’s dewy makeup and shimmery eye shadow added to the gorgeous look, enhancing her natural beauty.

Irina’s modeling shots showed her versatility in a black gown as she revealed that she could make any outfit look like haute couture.

However, unlike haute couture, Irina’s look was more accessible. She wore a Zara Draped Wool Blend Dress, retailing for $169.

Irina Shayk talks about confidence and Intimissimi

Irina has been the face of lingerie giant Intimissimi for more than a decade. Accordingly, she has a good idea of what the brand represents and how to rock lingerie from the brand.

She discussed the brand’s approach to sexiness during a 2019 interview with W magazine.

Irina shared, “But with Intimissimi, it’s not about being sexy and push-up bras. It’s all about being modern and sophisticated. That’s how women are right now. You can be sexy, but you don’t have to show it with your lingerie.”

Irina put her money where her mouth is, displaying confidence and sultriness for her latest Zara shoot.