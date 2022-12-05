Irina Shayk is showing skin in a stunning sheer dress from Maison Alaïa. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Irina Shayk showed that she could turn any location into a fashion shoot as the beautiful Russian model struck a few poses in a see-through dress.

Irina treated her 20.2 million Instagram fans and followers to the gorgeous IG carousel featuring her in various spots, rocking a sheer gown.

The reason for Irina’s sultry ensemble was the British Vogue Forces For Change dinner, held in London on Sunday.

Irina joined other well-known names, like Maya Juma and Rita Ora, to celebrate the publication.

The ex of Bradley Cooper donned Maison Alaïa for a super glamorous look in a hotel and, later, in the streets.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl received 157k double taps and numerous comments for her efforts.

Irina Shayk stuns at British Vogue’s Forces For Change dinner in Maison Alaïa

Irina began the carousel while striking a pose in a hotel hallway, looking down at the camera.

She wore a sheer Maison Alaïa gown that was sleeveless with a hem that ended just before her feet, which were clad in strappy stilettos.

The gown featured horizontally sewn lace fabric, which gave it a see-through yet semi-striped appearance. There were leather attachments beginning at Irina’s neck and cascading down her front, getting large with her curves to offer a bit of modesty.

The second shot showed Irina in black and white as she moved to the center of the hotel and looked directly at the camera.

She turned around and arched her back in the third image, looking over her shoulder and showing the rear of her dress.

A swipe right highlighted Irina’s shoes which were incredible. Each heel was gold and featured a rendering of a woman’s legs and derriere.

Finally, Irina entered the venue, captured by paparazzi looking glamorous.

Her hair featured tight curls, and she sported a fierce red lip.

Her caption read, “In my @maisonalaia 🖤 @pieter_mulier #forcesforchange Hair by @harryjoshhair Make up @sofiatilbury.”

When she isn’t busy serving major looks for Vogue gatherings, Irina has a few lucrative brand deals.

Irina Shayk is longtime Intimissimi face

Irina Shayk joined Intimissimi in 2007 after longtime ambassador Ana Beatriz Barros left the company. The lingerie brand launched Irina into superstardom, where she has remained ever since.

She spoke with W magazine about her appreciation for Intimissimi. She also talked about her favorite Intimissimi products.

She shared, “My favorite colors are black, blue, white, and nude. Those four colors have stuck with me. They’re lace but not too lacy.”

Irina also divulged her favorite type of Intimissimi bra. She explained, “The difference with Intimissimi triangle bras is they aren’t very sporty. It’s very modern and classic. I’ve never used push-up bras because I think less is more. I like something very comfy.”