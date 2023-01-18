Irina Shayk went old-school glam in a stunning black-and-white photo rocking a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Zelig Shaul/ACE Pictures

Irina Shayk has major modeling skills and showed that she could command attention, even without her famous face visible.

The Russian-born beauty took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself in a string black bikini.

Although her famous face was not visible, her silhouette and striking model pose were apparent. Ocean water dripped from Irina’s body, adding a touch of realness to the look.

Irina shared the shot on her Instagram for her 20.7 million followers on the platform.

The photo had a special edge, thanks to the classic visual effects added to the image.

The black-and-white effect of the picture made it even more captivating, and it’s no wonder that it attracted a lot of attention from her followers.

Irina Shayk stuns in vacation memories bikini

Another impressive aspect of the photo was it appeared to be from her personal archive, as she referenced vacation memories in white text.

Behind Irina was a vast ocean and cloudy skies, with a rock structure covering her face.

The share showed that Irina’s photogenic qualities remain constant, even in candid shots.

Irina’s black bikini Instagram Story post was just another reminder of her beauty and unique energy.

But the latest bikini post wasn’t the only time Irina has rocked a swimsuit for the cameras.

She became a well-known name after Intimissimi signed her as their ambassador. After that, Irina appeared in Sports Illustrated, Ivy Park advertisements, and the Savage X Fenty show.

In recent months, Irina has shared pictures of her Ivy Park and Savage X Fenty gigs.

One quick look at Irina’s bikini body makes it clear that she was genetically blessed.

Irina Shayk’s workout and diet

Irina spoke about her diet and exercise secrets, and she admitted that genetics played a big role in her fit figure.

She told PEOPLE about her workout and diet choices, and it appeared that the model placed more importance on the former. The reason that Irina has to focus on fitness is that she loves to eat.

Irina explained, “I really, really love food. And I don’t understand how people don’t eat. I do eat everything.”

She added, “I have good genes [so] I thank my family.”

As for exercise, the beauty does boxing and jiu-jitsu.

She revealed, “But I work out a lot. I do boxing, I do a little jiu-jitsu which I am obsessed with. It is so much fun [and] I have the best trainer. You have to find the best workout for your body. You have to balance between eating and working out.”