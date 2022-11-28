Irina Shayk showed her modeling skills in a digital issue of V magazine as the Russian stunner captivated audiences. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Irina Shayk showed off her versatility as the model in a futuristic digital magazine cover, where her bone structure and beauty took center stage.

The 36-year-old beauty shared a look at her V magazine cover, where she rocked multi-color face makeup and stared at the camera with a piercing gaze.

Irina treated her 20.2 million Instagram followers to the fierce shot, and she received double taps and comments for her efforts.

Irina’s latest cover was titled “Irina Shayk: Full Force.” The magazine was aptly named, as Irina was the embodiment of full-force behavior.

On the cover, Irina rocked red latex gloves, which she used to pull at each side of her collar, adding to the edginess factor of the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The braless beauty wore a black dress with cutout obliques and a white collar.

Irina Shayk stuns for V magazine cover

Her hair was pulled back, and there was a leather scarf tied around her head with the ends coming together as a bow around her chin.

Irina’s face makeup started at her forehead, which glistened with a silver metallic sheen. A band of red began directly beneath Irina’s eyebrows to just above her cheeks. The red facial makeup combined with the dark liner around Irina’s eyes caused them to pop even more. Finally, the red faded out and transitioned to lighter makeup, completing her look.

Across Irina’s chest read “Irina” in all red text.

Irina’s positioning of her shirt created a “v,” and the magazine added its title, starting near her navel and extending to her shoulders.

Irina tagged the stylists and creatives who helped her prepare for the shoot.

She also extended gratitude in the caption, writing, “Always inspiring and honored to work with the great team @inezandvinoodh 💚 love and love @vmagazine It was so much fun to be interviewed by #InezVanLamsweerde.”

As Irina wrote, she did an interview that accompanied the cover. Irina’s interviews have been somewhat hard to come by as she keeps her personal life private, similar to Candice Swanepoel.

What hasn’t been hard to come by has been Irina’s lingerie and swimwear modeling gigs.

Irina Shayk models Savage X Fenty

Irina Shayk has served as a model in Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show multiple times.

This year, Irina was the latest to rock the bleached brows trend at the fashion show.

Irina posted pictures from her appearance in the Savage X Fenty show, wearing lingerie that looked incredible.

Irina looked fabulous in a shimmery mint green bustier with a matching skintight shirt and tights.

Fans cannot wait to see what the versatile model does next.