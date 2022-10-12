Irina Shayk gets cheeky in sheer bodysuit

Irina Shayk looked stunning in her racy ensemble. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/KeithMayhew/LandmarkMedia

Irina Shayk rocked a sheer bodysuit in a cheeky series of snaps that showed her racy side.

The Russian model is a darling of fashion show catwalks and is often in the headlines for her relationships, rumored or otherwise.

And her latest shoot showed just why she’s so in demand with a daring outfit that really showed off her sensational figure.

In pics posted on social media, Irina sizzled in the sheer bodysuit with just a bra and undies underneath.

The first shot in the series captioned “summer snaps” had her holding a Burberry towel up to conceal her ensemble.

But she then dropped the towel and turned around, looking back over her shoulder in a provocative pose that was sure to wow her 19.9million Instagram followers.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumors

Irina has a five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

The pair, who dated for four years, have co-parented Lea and remained friends since their split in 2019.

Recently there have been rumors that they may get back together after Irina shared a series of snaps from a beach holiday in August which included one of her looking relaxed and happy with The Hangover star.

There have also been reports that they were seen hugging on the streets of New York.

And Page Six has reported that Irina is considering having another child with Bradley after their tropical holiday.

The outlet claimed a source told them, “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. She would like her daughter to have a sibling.”

Irina Shayk shows off curves

Irina has been wowing fans of late with some sensational snaps.

Monsters and Critics told how she rocked a neon bikini in a shoot for singer Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothes range.

Irina laid back on a colorful robe and stretched out her long, tanned legs in the snap which was sure to set pulses racing.

She completed her racy ensemble with neon high heels and shades.

In another sizzling shot recently, Irina stepped out in a busty crop top and daisy dukes.

The model was spotted in the daring get-up during Paris Fashion Week as she took to the streets of the French capital.

Irina wore an open trench coat over a velvet crop top and denim shorts that showed off her legs.

She also sported shades and a pair of multi-colored layered boots in the eye-catching ensemble.