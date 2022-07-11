Irina Shayk flaunts enviable figure in neon bikini for Ivy Park

Irina Shayk showed her enviable figure in neon bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE

Irina Shayk is synonymous with being an absolutely gorgeous model, so it’s not surprising that Beyonce would want to use her for a campaign.

The Russian model showed off her perfect figure on the Ivy Park Instagram page, a clothing brand owned by Beyonce that specializes in athleisure.

Irina Shayk wore a matching neon green bikini and heels for Ivy Park

Irina posed in a neon green bikini with a halter neck top, matching heels, and a matching long jacket on the back.

Her hair was slicked back in front of the all-white background, and she accompanied the look with dark sunglasses.

The photo received over 17k likes, including one from Irina herself on the Ivy Park Instagram page.

Irina also featured in the campaign video for Ivy Park

Irina was featured in the video campaign for Ivytopia, in which she was first seen coming out of hiding behind a rock – closely resembling a feline in Africa.

Later on in the video, Irina was seen again, but in a blue, latex one-piece that emphasized her ample chest.

And, in the last outfit, she wore what looked like a one-piece suit, except there were multiple cut-outs. The top was a brown bikini with a dark green cross-body bottom to give the illusion of a one-piece.

Irina has over 18 million Instagram followers, including Priyanka Chopra, Miley Cyrus, and Ashley Graham.

The model claims she has a fast metabolism

The successful model definitely eats healthy and works out in order to keep her enviable figure. She has a daughter who is five years old, and many moms would note that five years might not be long enough to get back to your old body.

As for her diet, Irina told Women’s Health, “I’ve got great genes to thank for my fast metabolism, but I still have to find a balance between food and working out because when I eat, I really eat!vGive me a burger and I’ll follow it up with a piece of cake.”

For the model, it’s all about balance; she told the publication that she may have an unhealthy meal and follow it up with a workout the next morning.

“In fact, two days ago I had a huge burger with cheese, french fries, lots of ketchup and mayo, and a large Sprite,” she continued. “But in the name of balance, I got up the next morning, did 30 minutes of barre in my room and ate steamed fish and grilled vegetables for dinner.”

While it’s easy to assume the feminine model would just take a jog, she claimed she actually finds that really boring and told the publication she loves jiu-jitsu.