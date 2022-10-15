Irina Shayk looked amazing in her dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia.

Irina Shayk looked incredible this week as she showed off her figure in a shimmery dress.

The 36-year-old model looked amazing in the strapless, cut-out gown, which was covered in thousands of metallic sequins.

Showcasing her slim body, Irina wore the form-fitting, floor-length outfit for a campaign with fashion brand Thierry Mugler to celebrate their perfume, Angel.

Sharing the stunning pictures with her 19.9 million Instagram followers, Irina captioned the snaps, “Wearing this peace of art by Thierry… We all came to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘ANGEL.'”

Tagging the brand’s creative director Casey Cadwallader, she added, “Thank you, team of Angels, for making it happen…. @cadwallader.”

Also appearing in the campaign were lesser-known faces such as Yilan Hua, Nina de Lianin, and Raya Martigny.

Irina Shayk wows in Burberry

Irina also showed off her amazing figure this week in a sheer bodysuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wearing just a Burberry bikini underneath, the Russian native held a flag emblazoned with the words “Burberry London England Welcome to the Swan Kingdom.”

Wearing her hair in damp waves, Irina also donned a pair of huge black sunglasses with amber lenses in the post, which she captioned, “Summer snaps.”

Irina Shayk storms Paris Fashion Week

Earlier this month, Irina was a hit at Paris Fashion Week.

The star walked alongside fellow models Georgia May Jagger and Bella Hadid in the Vivienne Westwood Show.

Irina was styled with a pair of black platformed boots and a huge pearl necklace as she strutted down the catwalk in an eye-catching black and white gown.

The star — who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 5, with her former partner, actor Bradley Cooper, 47 — attended former fling Kanye West’s attended Yeezy Season 9 show.

Irina also looked radiant on the Chanel runway in a floral-print maxi dress with ruffle detailing. The gown was cinched around her slim waist with a statement bejeweled belt. She added a pair of fish-net tights and a pair of Mary Jane-style heels which boosted her height.

Finally, Irina showed off her model credentials as she strutted her stuff in the streets of the French capital.

Looking amazing as she posed in a sheer black lace mini dress, Irina layered a patterned high-necked top, which covered her hands, underneath the ensemble.

Wearing her sleek dark locks loose around her shoulders, Irina paired the chic look with a pair of unusual black heels, which cuffed around her ankles.