Irina Shayk was one of many beautiful people cast in a recent Mugler promotion video, and while the designer had many people showing support, the Russian-born beauty stood out in the crowd.

The video, We Are All Angel, dropped last month in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Angel, a fragrance by Thierry Mugler.

Although the clip came out last month, Mugler shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the film over the weekend. The IG post tagged all of the models, stylists, and creative visionaries who helped make the project come to life.

The video starred seven beautiful faces, including Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader.

The other stars of the video were models Yilan Hua, Nina de Lianin, Raya Martigny, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Ariish Wol, and Jazzelle Zanaughtti.

The celebratory clip began with a purple background and the seven models striking a pose.

Irina Shayk stars in We Are All Angel by Mugler

A light quickly shined on the central figure, Irina, in a curve-hugging silver gown by the designer. Irina struck a pose as the spotlight, shaped like a star, illuminated the model, drawing more attention to her beautiful physique.

Irina’s Mugler gown featured a deconstructed look with a geometric-shaped bodice and sparkling rhinestones.

Her dark locks featured loose waves as she gazed at the camera with piercing blue eyes.

Irina sauntered forward as the video showed other models taking turns to pose with the star-shaped light.

Fast-paced music served as the perfect backdrop to the upbeat creation that suited the occasion.

The high-energy video concluded with the six other models posing next to Irina, with three gorgeous humans on each side and the ex of Bradley Cooper in the center.

Irina Shayk’s Mugler history

Irina has long modeled for Mugler, serving as one of the faces of the brand and a muse for Mugler.

Thierry Mugler, who founded the self-titled brand, died suddenly in January 2022 at age 73.

Unsurprisingly, Irina was one of the first people to pay tribute to her fallen friend and colleague.

Irina shared a carousel of photos with her French friend from four months before his passing at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit in Paris. The event, held at Musée des Arts Décoratifs, took place from September 2021 to April 2022.

Her caption read, “Gone to soon 💔💔💔 God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness , sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian… 😔😔😔😔 @manfredthierrymugler 🙏.”