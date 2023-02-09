Irina Shayk reminded the world that life isn’t fair as she posed without makeup in a magazine spread.

The Russian beauty did a shoot for Purple Fashion magazine for the publication’s New York edition. The shoot was untraditional because rather than wearing a ton of makeup, Irina went au naturel.

However, when one looks like Irina, going bare-faced might be a breeze.

The mother of one treated her 20.9 million Instagram followers to a glimpse at her Purple Fashion spread.

The model posted a four-part carousel, selecting her favorite looks, including a red gown and black pantsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Irina had a very raw and vulnerable energy in the series of photos captured by Philip-Daniel Ducasse. Philip-Daniel has achieved rising star status in the industry, a fact Irina referenced in her caption.

Irina Shayk gets bold for Purple Fashion magazine

Irina started her IG carousel beautifully, posing elegantly near the ground. She placed her arms on her knees in front of her and turned her head over her shoulder. Although Irina looked bright and beautiful in a red gown, she had a melancholic expression. The first picture served as an interesting representation of New York City and its vibrant yet gritty energy.

The second shot showed Irina wearing a black blazer and pencil skirt. She stood in front of a graffiti-riddled wall with windblown hair and a piercing stare. Irina stared directly at the camera for a slightly more assertive shot. Again, the energy was in definite alignment with that of New York’s.

A swipe right revealed Irina rocking a black leather minidress with an asymmetrical shoulder. Her hands rested by her side as she stood on a soundstage. This image was chic yet simplistic and very beautiful.

Finally, Irina returned to the elements on a rooftop with gray skies and skyscrapers as the backdrop. Irina’s back faced the camera, and she looked over her shoulder, effectively saying goodbye.

Irina’s caption read, “My rising star 🌟 @philipdanielducasse Thank you for this amazing shoot and fun day . Your vision is a true inspiration! My cover story for THE NEW YORK issue @purplefashionmagazine. Thank u ❤️ @ozpurple @raisaflowers @dylanchavles.”

Irina has shown definite versatility as a model, which might explain her longevity in the industry.

Irina Shayk is an Intimissimi ambassador

Speaking of longevity, Irina joined the European lingerie company Intimissimi in 2007. At the time, she took over for Brazilian beauty Ana Beatriz Barros. Irina worked wonders with the company and has been the face ever since.

As it turns out, Irina actually loves Intimissimi products. She told W Magazine about her favorite Intimissimi items.

She explained, “The difference with Intimissimi triangle bras is they aren’t very sporty. It’s very modern and classic. I’ve never used push-up bras because I think less is more. I like something very comfy.”

Intimissimi currently has a Tiziana Microfiber Triangle option, retailing for $49. The company also has a Love Cadeau Triangle choice, with a price tag of $69.

As for Irina, there is no telling what she might do next.