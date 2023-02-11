Move over Kendall Jenner because Irina Shayk looked fierce in a new Marc Jacobs Spring 2023 campaign.

The ex of Bradley Cooper has been on a roll, walking at Paris Fashion Week and starring in a raw shoot for Purple Fashion magazine. She also celebrated her 35th birthday last month with yet another stunning series of shots.

And as it turns out, the hardworking model wasn’t close to finishing with her fashion wins.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Marc Jacobs’ new Spring 2023 campaign came out this week.

Irina and Kendall co-starred as faces for the campaign, and while Kendall looked beautiful, Irina looked iconic.

For Irina’s recent shoot, famed photographer Tyrone Lebon captured her beauty.

Irina Shayk slays for Marc Jacobs Spring 2023

Irina posted the lovely content on her Instagram, where she has amassed 20.9 million followers.

The share allowed fans to see that Irina’s beauty and versatility continue to flourish.

She posed wearing nothing but a Marc Jacobs purse and his famous Kiki Mary Janes, with sky-high and clunky heels.

Irina stared at the camera with piercing eyes as she struck a fabulous pose.

Her hair was slicked back, cascading to her back, allowing the fashion to take center stage.

The Russian beauty sported minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She showcased the Marc Jacobs purse and heels with perfection, and the vibe was much different from Kendall’s.

Kendall Jenner joins Irina Shayk as Marc Jacobs face

Kendall co-starred with Irina as the Marc Jacobs Spring 2023 face, serving two looks. First, she crouched on the ground while wearing semi-sheer tights and heels.

Next, she stood against a blue background, wearing a black leather coat and carrying one of Marc’s signature bags.

Kendall has received the nickname KenDull from some critics, who feel that her poses leave a lot to be desired.

A commenter, who appeared unimpressed with Kendall’s efforts, wrote, “Irina saves this video.”

Kendall Jenner detractors speak. Pic credit: @marcjacobs/Instagram

Another fan agreed, writing, “@yeyeyeleaf11 Kendall bland fart jenner ruins it.”

Meanwhile, a Kendall defender felt that Marc Jacobs used Kendall’s name for clout. The commenter wrote, “It’s almost like you used Kenny for the name you can barely see her in the video. It’s mostly irina. So unfair.”

Kendall Jenner receives mixed reviews. Pic credit: @marcjacobs/Instagram

However, other commenters weren’t so sure about that assessment.

One person responded, “Irina knows how to work better than Kendall in terms of modeling, it’s normal for Irina to come out more.”

Irina clearly slayed in the campaign, which was trendy, industrial, and a beautiful tribute to Vivienne Westwood.