Ireland Baldwin wows in sheer lingerie bodysuit

Ireland Baldwin put herself out there when she shared a sexy selfie of herself rocking a white, see-through lingerie bodysuit.

Ireland Baldwin made some major waves online this week when she threw on a sexy bodysuit for some sensual selfies.

While her last name may be associated largely with her famous father, actor Alec Baldwin, and her cousin, model Hailey Bieber, whose father is Alec’s brother, Stephen, Ireland has certainly proven over the years that she is her own person and a force to be reckoned with.

A successful model in her own right, boasting gigs with IMG Models as well as posing for PETA’s anti-fur campaign a few years ago, Ireland got the internet sizzling when she showed off her curves in the mesh one-piece.

Ireland Baldwin displayed her curves in a mesh, lingerie bodysuit

Ireland crouched down in her hallway for the hot selfies, putting her toned physique on full display for the camera.

Giving a full-frontal view in the first snap, the model held her phone in front of her face as she showed off the multitude of tattoos that adorn her arms and legs.

The white lingerie piece hugged Ireland’s torso snugly and sported see-through material across her chest and abdomen, with a thicker swatch of fabric creating a bikini-bottom shaping around her lower front.

In snap number two, Ireland turned to the side to show her porcelain face while giving a little peek of her booty as she sat with her legs curled underneath her.

The final picture showed off Ireland’s ability to contort into a typical model pose, with the 26-year-old seductively tilting her upper body to one side and placing one hand on her upper thigh.

Ireland recently opened up about her anxiety

In March of this year, Ireland gave fans a candid and honest look into her life behind-the-scenes, sharing a picture of herself curled up on the bathroom floor as she captioned the shot with a lengthy discussion about her struggles with anxiety.

Ireland told fans that she had mistakenly had coffee that day, something she said she is aware can cause her anxiety to spike, especially when she consumes it on an empty stomach.

The model has been open about her struggles, having penned another Instagram note previously in which she detailed that her anxiety attacks have sometimes resulted in her calling for an ambulance with fears she was having a heart attack.

Ireland currently resides in Oregon with her boyfriend, musician Andre Allen Anjos, and their six dogs.