Ireland Baldwin turns heads in hot pink bikini top

Ireland Baldwin is sizzling in her latest swimsuit shoots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia

Ireland Baldwin is making a splash entrance into another modeling gig as she takes on Solo Mio Swim.

Solo Mio Swim advertises premium reversible swimwear and accessories as well as a line of brightly colored fabrics.

Other famous models have taken the dive into Solo Mio as well, including model Olivia Culpo.

Ireland’s latest modeling gig comes after she proved to her followers she’s living the life we all want after she decided to shave her hair off to get a fresh start.

Although her new ‘do is a drastic difference from before, she rocks the look and it’s not slowing down her work one bit.

She shared a few clips of her upcoming swim campaign this week, including one mirrored image that caused multiple Irelands to pose for the camera.

Ireland Baldwin stuns in hot pink swimsuit

The disorienting video clip opens with Ireland gazing at the camera before she turns to the side, a filter on the video causing two more Irelands to appear on either side of her.

As she turns about, she shows off the stunning monokini. The top of the suit is hot pink with thin, bright green straps.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bottom of the monokini is connected to the top with a metal ring and is the same bright neon green that the straps are.

The suit Ireland is wearing is Solo Mio’s reversible Saturn High-Waisted Monokini. It retails for $190 USD.

Based on an ad from the swimwear company, it also glows under a blacklight.

When reversed, the top can be lime green and the bottom can be hot pink.

The neon monokini isn’t the only thing Ireland has been modeling lately as she recently shared a clip featuring a burnt orange piece.

Ireland Baldwin glistens in plunging burnt orange swimsuit

Seemingly modeling another suit from Swim Mio, Ireland shared a short clip as she posed for varying photos.

The model was wearing a burnt orange suit with a deep neckline and appeared to be shimmering as she posed; either with highlighting makeup or, more naturally, sweat.

She cast her blue eyes just away from the camera that was filming her as she offered steely and pouty gazes for the shoot.

The video clip looks hot, both literally and figuratively, and Ireland noted that she is “excited for these.”

For now, her fans will have to wait to see more, but hopefully not for too much longer.