Ireland Baldwin stuns in sheer gown

In a recent post, Ireland Baldwin poses in sheer bridal gown and cowboy boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Model Ireland Baldwin stunned fans this weekend with several outfits that showed off her figure. Ireland has been compared to her mother, Kim Basinger several times, but the young star keeps proving that she might as well be her mother’s doppelgänger.

Ireland’s candid posts draw fans in to get a look at her everyday life, but she keeps fans hanging on for more with her outfits and stunning looks. She shared photos from the weekend wearing a sheer bridal gown and cowboy boots, writing, “she’s country she’s bridal she’s bridal country.”

Whether she’s bridal, country, or bridal country, fans were impressed by Ireland’s natural beauty and figure while wearing the sheer bridal gown.

Ireland Baldwin shows off physique in sheer lace

Ireland’s bridal country photoset starts with a photo of the model as she poses in warm sunlight. Her red locks are pulled back and shining in the sun as she looks down at the ground, one foot forward as the shot was taken midstep.

One arm holds the gown’s skirt out to the side while the other is out in front of her. The white dress is entirely see-through, though the design is delicate and intricate. The gown features a bodice that covers up the chest and bikini area.

Viewers got to see quite the leggy display from the young model as she posed throughout the photos with ample cleavage as well.

The post credited the LA fashion brand For Love & Lemons for the sheer dress and Boot Barn Just Country for the set of boots.

The apparel gave fans a good look at Ireland’s many unique tattoos as she posed in various positions in the sun, shade, and even by the pool.

Earlier in the weekend, Ireland shared a post where she denounced shaving before sharing photos in a gold gown while she was out and about, adorned with cowboy boots once again.

In an earlier post, the model noted that it was scorching where she was and shared some photos from Palm Springs, where she wore minimal clothing.

Ireland Baldwin goes skimpy in Palm Springs

Ireland notes that Palm Springs is “hotter than the devil’s butt crack,” but “it was pretty,” too.

She shared a few shots of herself and her boyfriend, musician RAC. As the two explored the hot environment, Ireland wore yellow bikers shorts and a matching yellow crop top.

The couple appeared to be hiking throughout the Andreas Canyon trails, as one photo showed Ireland posing with a trail marker.

The model is rather candid with her posts and has opened up about her issues with anxiety in the past, as well as just recently with her mother on Red Table Talk.