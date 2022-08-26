Ireland Baldwin shared a morning update full of animals, flowers, food, and a bikini pic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/Admedia

Ireland Baldwin shared an update with her fans on Thursday showing a few shots around her house — while wishing everyone a good “mornin'”.

In true Ireland fashion, the post opened up with a shot of her wiener dog.

Much like her mother Kim Basinger, Ireland is a huge animal fan and frequently advocates for adoptable animals on her Instagram Stories, and the chunky dachshund is just one of many dogs the star has in her home.

Alongside the furry cutie, Ireland shared several photos of some colorful flowers around the house, including white and pink buds that could be daisies and some impressive sunflowers.

The post is a true slice-of-life photo series, which is common for Ireland to post. She also shared a snap of an orange cat, some farm fresh eggs, a picture of a meal, and ended the post with a picture of one of her other dogs.

However, buried within the nine photos at number six, Ireland shared a quick snapshot of herself in a bikini as she posed in front of a mirror, showing off her newly-shaved head.

Ireland Baldwin shares her “mornin'” in a bikini

Ireland simply captioned the post, “mornin'” when she shared it with her 689,000 followers on Thursday afternoon.

The bikini picture shows off the cream-colored two-piece as she poses in the mirror, standing with her legs crossed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore the same piece for another post where she ate some watermelon outside, but this shot shares the whole look.

The bikini top features capped sleeves and ties into a big bow in the middle, and the bottoms are a simple bikini style.

Ireland has been sharing a lot of updates this week, showing a look inside her life and also into her next business venture with her boyfriend, Andre, also known as musician RAC.

Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC to open new business

Earlier this year, Ireland and Andre bought a business that was formerly called The Sweet Shop, and are slowly but surely working toward opening the venue.

Ireland revealed on the business’s Instagram account that the business was very loved by the community and she also has many fond memories of the place. Previously, the business was an ice cream shop and bakery, and the two are working to make some changes to the building and menu before opening.

Pic credit: @goodtimes/Instagram

Ireland stated that they are making their focus “an AM coffee, a PM wine bar, delicious small plates, local goods and our boutique!”

While they won’t be a full-service restaurant, they are looking at mostly counter service with “tapas, local seafood, charcuteries, gluten free options, vegan options, and more treats,” along with beer, wine, and coffee.

Pic credit: @goodtimes/Instagram

Andre announced this week that they aren’t quite sure when the spot will be open, but they’re working on getting things ready and just shared the place’s new paint job.

He also revealed that the other offer for the building was a law office that wanted to use the space for offices, so they are thrilled to have been able to get it instead to keep the history of the building alive and well.