Ireland Baldwin stuns in bikini for life update

Ireland Baldwin has had a rather low-key summer based on her social media posts, but it seems that the model is simply enjoying her life.

The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin had a bout with COVID-19 but seems to be fully recovered as she has taken back to more regular posting online.

She is known for sharing candid life updates, adventures with her boyfriend, and many pictures of her dogs, and she frequently shares posts about dogs that are available for adoption.

The model took a moment on Wednesday to share a life update with her followers on Instagram and included eight photos in her post.

Her followers could see a snap of one of her dogs, a candle, flowers, a food trip, and some snaps from a trip to the beach, where she gathered several whole sand dollars.

However, her 690,000 were mostly blown away by the very first picture in the post, as she opened up with a flawless bikini-top selfie.

Ireland Baldwin in bikini shares ‘life lately’

Simply captioning the post, “life lately,” Ireland stunned her fans with her bikini-top selfie.

The swimsuit top was white with different food designs on it, including baguettes, tomatoes, lemons, and goblets, along with some other fun designs.

She stared at the camera with a classic model’s gaze and a slightly pouty expression as her hair fanned out behind her.

Overall, Ireland appears to be taking life easy this summer and having some fun.

Ireland Baldwin opens up about healing journey

Ireland has been open about dealing with anxiety in the past and strives to normalize things that people often feel ashamed of.

Earlier this year, she appeared on Jada and Willow Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss some difficult things they’ve had to navigate such as anxiety and phobias.

Ireland revealed that she had been in a “really abusive relationship” before and had experienced different types of abuse in the past.

She added, “And I did go to a treatment center. I’ve been through a lot of different kinds of abuse.”

But that wasn’t the end of her healing.

It took some time for her to acknowledge her abuse as abuse, but once she did, she was able to move forward and begin to recognize times when she was being abusive towards others as well.

“I had been abusive to people unknowingly, ‘cause I’m not hitting them or getting physical,” Ireland admitted.

“There was a lot of learning I had to do and a lot of acceptance of, ‘Okay wait, that was abusive behavior: I was an abuser towards someone else.’ But at that time, I just hit a total breaking point, and I was self-medicating with Xanax, and I was drinking, and I have a lot of alcoholism and drug addiction in my family.”

Fortunately for the young model, though healing never ends, she seems to be in a better place now and has the ability to navigate her actions.