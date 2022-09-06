Ireland Baldwin shows off incredible curves in string bikini

Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves in a multi-colored swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Ireland Baldwin took the holiday weekend to show off her latest look that involves a new haircut, tastefully placed tattoos, and plenty of tie-dye.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared new photos while wearing the brand Solo Mío Swim’s latest Mío Mío collection.

Ireland showed off her curves in the brand’s swimsuit, which consisted of high-waisted thong bottoms, a stringy bikini top, and an overshirt with long, bell-shaped sleeves.

The outfit itself popped with its pastel, multi-colored design, which also allowed for the model’s blue eyes to stand out from her neutral makeup.

The bikini also showed off some of Ireland’s more hidden tattoos, which can be seen in areas such as her upper thigh, rib cage, and backside.

Ireland also took to her caption to refer to her latest hair transformation, which now has her rocking a short, blonde buzzcut.

Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves and new hair in colorful swimsuit

“baby head in @solomioswim @solmaz_saberi ♥️,” the model wrote.

Solo Mío Swim also took to their own Instagram page to share more angles of Ireland in their colorful pieces.

“The beautiful @irelandirelandireland in our Mío Mío Collection 🦄🐚🍬🧊,” the brand wrote.

Fans jumped in on Ireland’s post to comment on her latest swimwear look — especially how her haircut complimented the outfit.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another gave the opinion, “Much better with short hair.”

Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Intstagram

“this haircut is everything!!” Another follower reassured Ireland.

Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

“Obsessed with your noggin’,” user @solmaz_saberi said in regards to her new do.’

Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin’s reason behind her complete hair transformation

The model, who has notably had a plethora of hairstyles throughout her time in the limelight, decided recently that it was time for a fresh start — especially after dealing with her hair being damaged from years of chemical procedures.

She first debuted her buzzcut on Instagram with the caption, “don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕.”

Shortly after showing her followers that she’s up for a challenge, she took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the reasoning behind the dramatic change.

Along with a selfie, Ireland wrote, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do. My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modeling and bulls**t since I was 17. It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh.”

She continued on to say that she doesn’t care about others’ opinions, especially when it comes to her own appearance.

“I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always scared,” the model admitted. “Now that I don’t care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever. GI Jane/Evey Hammond level unlocked.”

Since then, Ireland has been steadily sharing her new look with followers and showing how genuinely happy the decision to “start fresh” has made her.