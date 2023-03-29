Ireland Baldwin is absolutely glowing during her pregnancy, and she took to her front camera to prove it.

The model sported a gray sports bra with a scoop neckline that she paired with skintight comfy pants that had the same gray hue.

The style of the outfit left room for her baby bump to breathe and make a lovely appearance. Her many tattoos were also visible on her shoulders and arms.

She accessorized her look with a simple necklace that featured a small and shiny silver pendant, which fell between her collarbones.

She left her hair free, and it framed her face in its pixie cut style with fashionable messy locks. She appeared to be makeup free, as her lashes were naturally dark, and her cheeks and lips were naturally rosy.

The actress captioned her post, “Felt cute ‘n large, never deleting 💘.” It was flooded with many likes and comments from her 674,000 followers.

Ireland Baldwin plans to open a cafe and wine bar

Ireland is busy preparing for the newest member of her family, but she’s also in the midst of planning to open a cafe and wine bar with her boyfriend, Andre Anjos, also known by his musician name, RAC.

According to Eater, the entrepreneur and Andre plan to open this exciting new venture on the coast of Oregon. The couple has been dating since 2021, and now in addition to a baby, they are also expecting to welcome a business together.

Ireland is excited about the chef, Doug Niblack, who makes delicious dishes. When speaking about Doug, Ireland said, “He’s so knowledgeable in plants and tinctures and harvesting, and he hunts his own meat.”

Andre is of course in charge of the music and has made a playlist on Spotify. “I’m picking songs that set a very specific tone,” Andre said.

The couple has a lot to look forward to, and the coast of Oregon certainly looks forward to it as well.

Ireland Baldwin said her baby was as big as a burger

Ireland loves both her expected baby and food — so it’s no surprise that she compared the size of her baby to a burger.

The fashion model posed in a floral blouse that cropped above her baby belly. Her growing bump was definitely getting bigger, and a swipe revealed that her baby was as big as the “hamburger phone from Juno.”

Ireland seemed to think her baby was at least a little bit bigger than this, and she said so in her caption. She wrote, “a big a** burger lemme tell you shawty is a triple whopper with cheese.”

Her post was flooded with over 11,000 likes from followers, many of whom most likely laughed at the comparison.