Ireland Baldwin seems to be reveling in her pregnancy as she shares updates with her fans.

The 27-year-old model and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger announced earlier this year that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of nearly two years, and the star hasn’t wasted any time proving she’s got that coveted pregnancy glow.

Ireland shared an exciting update on her baby bump with her fans as she posed in what looked to be her bedroom.

Wearing a gray sports bra and spandex pants, Ireland held the phone in front of her face so her features were shrouded, the phone’s case in the same hue as the rest of her ensemble.

Her short hair, which she bravely buzzed off late last year, spiked up off her head in a reddish halo, and her rosy cheeks were just evident at the sides of her phone.

The multitude of tattoos Ireland has had inked over the years were visible running down her bare arms, with the snake design on her left arm and the large lotus flower on her right being the clearest.

Ireland’s baby bump was the prominent feature of her selfie, and the star captioned the shot to put more highlight onto the main feature.

“this popped off overnight…” she said, adding, “I am sucking in with all of my strength.”

Ireland Baldwin poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

The model’s tummy has indeed looked to pop in a big way and quickly, as the star only recently said she didn’t see many changes happening around her middle yet.

Ireland let her bump do most of the talking for her post, perhaps purposefully going with neutral grays for her attire to not take the spotlight off the main feature.

While Ireland has been focusing largely on sharing pregnancy news with followers, the star has also made it clear with her radiant pics that she knows how to take care of her skin, and the star has cemented that love of skincare with two important partnerships.

Ireland Baldwin joins forces with PETA and Too Faced Cosmetics

As evidenced in her latest IG Story, Ireland has been doing something right in terms of her skincare routine and the model took her devotion to her health, and to animals, to the next level with a partnership with the brand Too Faced Cosmetics.

Ireland not only joined forces with the renowned cruelty-free company PETA but also partnered with the cruelty-free makeup line Too Faced Cosmetics.

Ireland proved that family ties run deep as she followed in the footsteps of her famous mom, who posed nude for one of PETA’s first Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur campaigns.

Ireland also posed nude for the animal-friendly company, saying that her mom’s time with PETA inspired her to also do more to spread the word.

“I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign, so it was something that I had aspired to do since I was a little girl,” Ireland shared in her video shoot. “This is something my mother has fought her entire life and has advocated for and something I am trying to do as well.”

She went on in the campaign clip to encourage people to think about their actions and avoid buying anything made with real fur, saying pointedly, “If you wouldn’t wear your dog then you shouldn’t wear fur at all.”

Ireland also shared that she made sure it was written in her modeling contracts that she is never to be forced to wear any items made with fur, and that includes posing on rugs made from animal hides or fur.

PETA shared via their website that Ireland had gone a step further with her dedication to going cruelty-free by signing up with Too Faced Cosmetics to continue to get the word out about more conscious ways to shop.

A quick look at the Too Faced website shows that the company makes no secret of the fact that they are a cruelty-free line, with a banner going across the top that reads, “CRUELTY FREE. Dedicated To Cruelty Free Beauty.”

The brand offers everything from lip care, eye makeup, foundation, and application brushes to services that include shade matching, beauty consultations, and virtual testing of colors.

In honor of Valentine’s Day coming up, Too Faced currently has several of their items on a 50% off sale, with a Pumpkin Spice eyeshadow palette currently down from $54 to just $21.60 and a Cocoa Bold Lipstick trio down from $28 to $19.60.