Ireland Baldwin brought out her best skills to prepare for birth — and her baby bump danced right along with her.

The model captioned her hilarious post as though it was a conversation between her and her obstetrician. She wrote, “ob- how are you preparing for birth? me -.”

The video with Ireland’s dancing is how she would seemingly answer her obstetrician. An upbeat song commenced, and Ireland’s dance moves were soon to follow.

And what brilliant dance moves she had. She shook her hips, squatted low to the ground, and more — all in perfect time to the beat of the music.

If anyone has perfected the pregnant glow, it’s Ireland, as she looked amazing. She rocked a sports bra that allowed the camera to capture the entirety of her baby bump.

The writer paired the sports bra with gray sweatpants that would be perfect for lounging around and an intense activity like Ireland’s dance.

Ireland’s pixie haircut framed her face beautifully, and she rocked a makeup-free look as her features naturally shined on their own.

There’s no doubt that Ireland’s fans loved the post, as it earned over 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Ireland Baldwin says ‘life is too short’ for strict diets

Ireland is living her healthiest and happiest life with killer good looks and impeccable dance moves, but previously in life, she struggled with an eating disorder.

According to People, Ireland is proud to be free of her eating disorder and now focuses on balance and self-love.

The actress advised her fans, “Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”

In order to find her way toward a healthier lifestyle, she focused on yoga, health, and wellness. No diet was needed for her, and she was wise not to follow one.

Ireland Baldwin shares little moments from her life

Ireland has worked hard for her amazing life, and she captures the little moments from it.

The DJ posted a series of images to Instagram to share these little things with her 674,000 followers.

She captioned her post, “Got a lot of dumps to dump but the first dump had to be dumped.”

The post included a pic of her lounging in bed, a couple of ducks enjoying a pool, fluffy pink slippers, delicious food, and more.

She also included an image of a tasty cup of ice cream as well as beautiful green vines growing over a wall.

She seemed to love each of the moments and truly grasp the importance of every single one.