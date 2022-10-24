Ireland Baldwin at the Weedmaps Museum of Weed Exclusive Preview Celebration in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Ireland Baldwin looked incredible in a bikini photo shared by her close friend over the weekend.

The fashion model received well wishes for her birthday from friends and loved ones, including one from her bestie, Maddie Katleman, which featured a hilarious photo of them in the ocean.

Ireland showed off her curves in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

She sat on her friend’s shoulders in a black bathing suit top with a front clasp and a burgundy bottom.

Her hair was pulled back in a messy bun, soaked by the ocean water. The model flashed a smile for the camera, clearly unaware of what was happening beneath her.

While Ireland appeared to be having the time of her life, her friend Maddie had an entirely different experience.

Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Maddie struggled to pop out of the water, perhaps getting some of the ocean in her eyes while allowing her friend to hop on her shoulders.

She captioned the photo for her bestie, “Wouldn’t want to be drowned by anyone else. Happy bday sister queen xx @irelandirelandireland.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ireland Baldwin reflected on her year

The 27-year-old daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took her birthday as an opportunity to reflect on the prior year.

Ireland shared that she realized she hadn’t lived up to her goals while catching up with an old friend.

The unnamed friend asked the model what she had learned while she was 26 and how things would be different now that she was 27.

Ireland didn’t know how to answer, and her friend reminded her of a conversation they’d had where she expressed wanting to be better about keeping her mouth shut.

“I wanted to say less,” Ireland wrote. “Post less. Only make space for words and thoughts of value.”

According to her friend, Ireland failed to do this.

Ireland Baldwin recalled comments she made about Amber Heard

Ireland recalled comments she made about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during their trial as she continued to reflect.

“I don’t know Johnny Depp,” she wrote. “I don’t know Amber Heard. I don’t know a damn thing about their relationship or who they are as people … There’s a prime example of when I should have kept to myself.”

The model concluded her thoughts with a vow to do better moving forward and to keep her posts positive. She wants to create a social media presence that she’s proud of.