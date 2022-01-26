Ireland Baldwin poses in a bright bikini, looks like mom Kim Basinger

Ireland Basinger Baldwin shares steamy bikini pic on Instagram, resembles mother Kim Basinger. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Model Ireland Baldwin shared a new bikini pic on Instagram this week, her second close-up featuring her attractive physique since the beginning of the year.

Baldwin has frequently flaunted her figure on her Instagram account as she practices clean eating, exercise routines and EmSculpt Neo procedures to remove fat and build muscle.

Baldwin’s Instagram bio reads, “Pickle eating, dog hoarding, screenwriting, body activist, cannabis enthusiast, pro-choicer, wannabe farmer with an imaginary Ph.D in horror movies.”

Not only does Ireland Bladwin’s animal rights activism remind many of her mother, Kim Balsinger, many see a striking resemblance between Baldwin and Basinger in her most recent picture.

Ireland Baldwin’s latest bikini photo

Ireland Baldwin’s photo features a close-up of herself with her hands on her hips as she gives an almost pouty expression.

Her look includes a bright bikini, featuring colors of pink, purple, orange, blue and green, and her bright red hair pulled up into a messy bun.

The model didn’t caption her photo, but many agree there isn’t a need to. Fans are given a good look at her variety of tattoos that cover her arms as well as a handful on her legs and ribs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Behind her, fans see a collection of framed photos and paintings, featuring works from portrait styles to nature works.

She posted another steamy pic only a week before, featuring the front and back of a cream-colored bikini.

These photos not only show off her physique, but more of her tattoos, hair, and a cheeky view of her butt. Prominently featured are tattoos of a skeleton on her arm and a cowboy boot with the phrase “YEEHAW!” above it on her buttcheek.

While fans gush over her look, they’ve noticed that Ireland Baldwin looks just like her mother, Kim Balsinger, especially when she was younger.

Seeing their striking resemblance in Ireland Baldwin’s photos, many fans have started to look back on Basinger’s roles. Since her divorce from Alec Baldwin in 2002, Basinger has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, only participating in a few movies.

What happened to Ireland Baldwin’s mom, Kim Basinger?

Kim Basinger was once revered as a sex symbol and promising actress, but she’s been taking fewer acting roles and staying out of the spotlight in recent years.

Basinger tried to break away from her identity as a sex symbol by taking matriarchal roles in I Dreamed of Africa and 8 Mile, but felt cornered again into a new type of role that she didn’t desire. Alongside feeling trapped in roles playing mothers, I Dreamed of Africa didn’t do well with critics and was not even close to a box office success.

She had small successes acting in The Door in the Floor, The Sentinel, and Grudge match, and despite the difficulties actresses face finding work after 40, Basinger had roles in The Nice Guys and her most recent film, Fifty Shades Darker.

Aside from Hollywood struggles, sources report that Kim Basinger likes to live a quieter life and has taken to focusing on animal activism, writing books, watersports like surfing and music. She has been in a private relationship with Mitch Stone since 2014.