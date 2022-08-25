Ireland Baldwin munches watermelon in plunging bikini

Ireland Baldwin is enjoying a nice watermelon snack in a bikini. Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin has had a busy summer and has been enjoying a rare warm front in the Pacific Northwest where she resides in Oregon.

The model and writer is making the most out of the warmer temperatures as she spends time outside and even got buried in the sand earlier this month.

The 26-year-old recently shaved her head, losing her long locks to sport a bleach blonde buzzcut and looking as cute as ever with her new look.

Ireland is also spicing things up this summer- literally, her latest video shows her enjoying a nice watermelon with some Tajin seasoning sprinkled on.

Tajin is a popular spice blend that is largely eaten on fruits and vegetables. The blend carries flavors of chili peppers, lime, and sea salt.

Ireland munched on an entire slice of the sweet red fruit and appeared to do a bit of a happy dance as she snacked and played some music.

Ireland Baldwin spices things up in plunging bikini

Showing some skin and her plethora of tattoos, Ireland was outside in a cute bikini set.

The cream-colored fabric has delicate floral designs and included capped sleeves over her shoulders, tying in the front in a large bow.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The cute ensemble worked well with her new ‘do as the star looked authentically herself.

Though the new hair is an adjustment for Ireland, she seems happy with her choice and taking the risk, encouraging others to take risks.

Ireland Baldwin shares inspiring message after shaving her head

Sharing her new look on Instagram, she advised her followers, “don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will,” and credited the hairstylist who helped with the shave.

Her mom Kim Basinger agreed in the comments, writing, “This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something……. because she will…….. i’m a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful,” before showering Ireland with emojis.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Ireland further explained her choice, noting that her hair was in bad shape from years of bleaching it and she needed a fresh start to heal it.

Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

She also revealed that she had always wanted to shave her head, but was a bit scared to do it. However, she let go of what others might think of her and is now feeling the most beautiful she ever has.

She sent out a message to her fans, advising them, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you’ll never do.”