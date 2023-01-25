Ireland Baldwin took maternity photos to a whole new level yesterday, showing off her growing bump in a series of vintage ensemble selfies.

The 27-year-old fashion model started the carousel off with a bang, posing in nothing but a pair of unbuttoned black pants with her hand across her chest.

Ireland announced on New Year’s Eve that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Portuguese musician André Anjos, better known by his stage name RAC.

Shortly after getting together in 2021, the couple founded Good Times, a store-in-the-making in Gearhart, Oregon, set to offer everything from vintage clothing and skincare essentials to home decor and wine.

Naturally, it’s not uncommon for Ireland to promote all their hard work on her social media account, but fans got much more than they bargained for with the most recent post.

The jaw-dropping share was actually taken down due to reports that it went against the platform’s Community Guidelines, but all that was no skin off Ireland’s beautiful baby bump.

Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

She promptly reshared the photos after the original post was removed by Instagram, writing, “reposting the pg-13 selects because y’all love to report me 🤘🏼.”

Ireland Baldwin posed in vineyard to promote Good Times

Now, back in October before the baby news broke, Ireland took her famous figure and bright blonde pixie cut to a sprawling vineyard to sample a local Oregonian pinot noir for sale at Good Times.

She rocked a plaid skirt with a black top while laughing and posing alongside her boyfriend and other members of the “Good Times Gang.”

As the stunning daughter of Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland is no stranger to the spotlight, but this new business venture is really the perfect reflection of her humble values.

Another post in November on the brand’s Instagram page showed the interior progress of the shop, with a wrap-around bar and pink neon lights.

Ireland added to the fun-filled share, “we’ll have an emphasis on natural biodynamic wines from around the world but also have some staples produced in our own region. our shop renovation is well underway too.”

Ireland Baldwin showed off her flawless face in revealing selfie

Ireland forwent a shirt for a recent selfie, gracing her 680K followers with a glorious glimpse at her glowing complexion.

The six-foot-one showstopper lounged on one side with her head in her hand and very little, if any, makeup on her face.

While one other stunning selfie was hidden in the share, other photos in the post included healthy snacks, TikToks, and even a glowing lava lamp.

She captioned the up close and personal snap with lyrics from the PinkPantheress song Just for Me, “when you wipe your tears, do you wipe ’em jusssss for me me me me me me.”

There’s no denying that Ireland looks like a pregnant goddess, but when it comes to how she’s feeling, well, that’s another story altogether (as it so often is).

Last week, she shared an intimate note outlining some of the struggles she’s faced so far in her pregnancy, with a portion reading, “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”