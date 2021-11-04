Ireland Baldwin looks like her mom in sexy new Instagram pics after getting slammed for tone-deaf Halloween costume

Ireland Baldwin was a dead-ringer for mom Kim Basinger in new series of Instagram pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Ireland Baldwin has posted some showy photos, and the resemblance to her mom, Kim Basinger, is uncanny.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Basinger shared a series of fun and sexy pics to her Instagram page, using a spooky bat app to add some fun post-Halloween pizazz to her shots.

Displaying some skin in several of the photos, Ireland captioned the series with, “bat-tifying all of my photos from now on 🦇”

Ireland posed in various outfits for the series and was a dead ringer for mom Kim in all of them, but the last photo really had fans going.

They quickly flooded her comment section to express their shock at the similarities between the two, with some pointing out the last photo as a particularly spot-on parallel to Kim.

Her mom responded by writing, “I want bats in my pictures…”

Ireland Baldwin is Kim Basinger’s doppleganger in new pics

Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between Ireland and Kim.

“OMGOODNESS – That last photo of you looks exactly like your Mom!! ☺️ BEAUTIFUL,” wrote one person while two others chimed in with, “Last pic you look just like your mom!” and “Amazing!! You look so beautiful and just like you mama !!! 😮🙌🔥❤️”

Pic credit: Instagram@irelandbasingerbaldwin

Ireland Baldwin slammed for tone-deaf costume following Alec Baldwin shooting

The hot post comes just two days after Ireland got into some trouble for her Halloween attire.

The model chose to wear a bloody costume this year, and fans were not happy, given that her dad accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new film Rust only days prior.

Many viewed the outfit as distasteful and a poor choice to make given the current circumstances surrounding her father, and some weren’t shy to voice their consternation.

“I just feel for the other family so much more than you all:( I definitely think you could have picked a better costume… a million other choices,” wrote one disapproving fan about the costume.

Pic credit: Instagram@irelandbasingerbaldwin

Others offered their sympathy for Alec’s situation while also condemning Ireland for what they thought was a tasteless makeup decision on the heels of such a horrible tragedy.

Alec Baldwin’s prop gun deemed safe for use by Rust’s assistant director

The shocking shooting took place on October 22nd as Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing a gun for one of his upcoming scenes for his new Western film Rust.

According to Monsters&Critics, audio from the frantic 911 call that was made following the accidental firing of what was supposed to be a safe prop gun placed blame onto the film’s assistant director for failing to do a proper check of the firearm.

Alec was reportedly utterly distraught over the incident, in which the director was also shot and injured. The actor was seen later with Halyna’s husband and son following her death.

Alec reunited with his wife, Hilaria, following the tragedy and the pair gave a tense and awkward interview with paparazzi that had been hounding the actor for a statement as he and his wife walked the streets of a rural Vermont town.

No charges have been filed yet, but criminal defense attorney Richard Kaplan said that a case such as this would “go to civil court 100%.”