Ireland Baldwin in plunging swimsuit to ‘walk u like a dawg’

Ireland Baldwin has been showing off her new look in daring snaps. Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin shared a daring swimsuit pic as she claimed she’d “walk u like a dawg.”

The model simply stunned in a busty red swimsuit with her newly cropped hair.

She went full Amazonian as she glowered at the camera in moody dark lighting.

Her many tattoos were apparent, including one of a rose on her thigh which she partially covered with her hand.

The red hot post got nearly 13k likes and got pulses racing among her 685k followers.

Fashion photographer Tiziano Lugli, @tizianolugli, commented: “Die for U 🔥🔥🔥.”

Pic credit: @tizianolugli/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin stuns in string bikini

Monsters and Critics told recently how Ireland rocked her incredible curves in a string bikini.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared new photos while wearing the brand Solo Mío Swim’s latest Mío Mío collection.

Ireland wowed in the brand’s swimsuit, which consisted of high-waisted thong bottoms, a stringy bikini top, and an overshirt with long, bell-shaped sleeves.

The outfit itself popped with its pastel, multi-colored design, which also allowed for the model’s blue eyes to stand out from her neutral makeup.

The bikini also allowed fans to see some of Ireland’s more hidden tattoos, which can be seen in areas such as her upper thigh, rib cage, and backside.

Ireland also took to her caption to refer to her latest hair transformation, which now has her rocking a short, blonde buzzcut.

Hot pink bikini turns heads for Ireland

Monsters and Critics also told how Ireland had posted a disorientating clip of multiple reflections of herself posing in a hot pink bikini.

The clip opens with Ireland gazing at the camera before she turns to the side, a filter on the video causing two more Irelands to appear on either side of her.

As she turns about, she shows off the stunning monokini. The top of the suit is hot pink with thin, bright green straps.

The bottom of the monokini is connected to the top with a metal ring and is the same bright neon green that the straps are.

The suit Ireland is wearing is Solo Mio’s reversible Saturn High-Waisted Monokini. It retails for $190 USD.

Based on an ad from the swimwear company, it also glows under a blacklight.

When reversed, the top can be lime green and the bottom can be hot pink.

Ireland also recently shared a clip featuring a burnt orange piece.

Seemingly modelling another suit from Swim Mio, Ireland shared a short clip as she posed for varying photos.

The model was wearing a burnt orange suit with a deep neckline and appeared to be shimmering as she posed; either with highlighting makeup or, more naturally, sweat.