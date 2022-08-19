Ireland Baldwin in plunging bikini top gets buried in sand

Ireland Baldwin hopped on to Instagram to share some overdue bikini snaps as she rolled around in the sand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia

Ireland Baldwin hopped on to her social media page for a long overdue bikini-clad snap, sharing some fun pics on her Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared to be enjoying some time with her friends, and also her boyfriend of more than a year, as she lounged by a river in an undisclosed location.

The stunner could be seen rocking a low-cut bikini top in her first snap, showing off just her upper torso as she lay belly-down in the sand and leaned her head into one palm.

Allowing just peeks of her red-toned bikini top to show, Ireland gave fans an eye-full in her plunging top, putting her multitude of arm tattoos to be on full view.

In another shot, river time appeared to take a turn as Ireland could be seen laying flat on her back, her stringy hip ties visible, while two friends gleefully tossed wet river sand over her legs and abdomen.

Although her face was not completely visible in the snap, fans could guess that the model was likely laughing as her cheeks gave an upwards angle that would indicate she was probably smiling.

Ireland Baldwin reveals plastic surgery journey

Back in April, Ireland got candid with her fans about her journey of experimenting with some plastic surgery, and her followers were there to support her.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Ireland posted a since-deleted video clip in which she explained some of the things she has done to enhance her body.

“Let’s have a little talk. Either you’re going to get mad at people, who aren’t open and transparent about the work they’ve had done to themselves. Or, you’re going to get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You don’t have both,” she started off.

She later revealed that she had gone in for some procedures before, saying she wanted to remove a “stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin” that was leaving her feeling self-conscious.

Fans were there for the model, sharing their thoughts and giving words of support and encouragement.

Ireland Baldwin blasts Amber Heard, supports Johnny Depp

During the highly-contentious and heavily-watched trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp earlier this year, Ireland joined the fray of other celebs who vocalized their views as she took sides with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Ireland was not shy about sharing her distaste for Amber in a now-deleted Instagram post as she called the Aquaman actress “manipulative and cold,” “a terrible person,” and “an absolute disaster of a human being.”

“I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back,” she wrote later on in a show of support for Johnny.

The jury came back from deliberations with a near-total win for Johnny, awarding him $15 million in damages.