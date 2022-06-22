Ireland Baldwin in bikini says ‘swipe for nudes’

Ireland Baldwin close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Ireland Baldwin knew how to be a tease as she updated her Instagram with a bikini opener today.

The model and daughter to Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger has been making headlines for enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Italy this month, and new photos have shown off the travel perks, plus the bikini body.

Ireland Baldwin catches fans with bikini swipe

Ireland, 26, updated for her 690,000+ Instagram followers with a low-key selfie, one showing her backed by large windows and a wood-framed door.

Snapping herself near makeup-free and showing off new red locks, the social media star flaunted her assets while in a blue-and-red bikini top paired with a mesh and pale blue cover-up dress.

Also showing off her famous tattoos as she rocked multicolor necklaces, Ireland drove fans to swipe, where a mouth-watering and freshly-prepared pizza sat on a plate, all garnished and topped with cherry tomatoes.

The final shot showed a gourmet-looking spaghetti portion. “Swipe for nudes,” the model had written – perhaps not what fans had expected.

Ireland has been in Italy for the past week or so, this after she hit up Paris, France to attend a wedding.

Photos of food are a celebratory issue for Ireland, who is recovered from the eating disorder that plagued her for so many years.

Ireland Baldwin free of anorexia and bulimia behaviors

In 2020, Ireland updated her Instagram to mark a major milestone amid her health battles.

“Got a call from my old program yesterday… 6 years,” she told fans, adding: “Today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I struggled through for many years. And today marks six years. So, you can do it.”

In a separate share amid an “anorexia throwback” post, the L.A.-based star continued: “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

Also known for opening up on their eating disorder struggles have been singers Taylor Swift and Paula Adbul, plus superstar music face Demi Lovato.

Ireland entered rehab at a Malibu facility back in 2015 to deal with emotional trauma issues.