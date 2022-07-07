Ireland Baldwin goes topless for open-robe reveal

Ireland Baldwin shared a sneaky peek at her topless torso as she posed in an open-faced robe. Pic credit: @irelandirelandireland/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin gave the end of the week a sensual boost as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a little topless show-off.

The 26-year-old has been on a social media tear lately, sharing post after post of her seemingly fun-filled adventures alongside her boyfriend Andre Allen Anjos, who is the musician RAC.

The couple recently spent some time abroad, hopping around Europe while attending a wedding and enjoying their time in the summer sun.

With her newest Instagram share mentioning Paris, it appears that the model is still reveling in her overseas jaunt as she spared a few moments to take her top off to thrill her followers.

Ireland went topless underneath an open robe

In the social media post, Ireland sizzled as usual as she sat in front of a mirror and held her blush-pink phone to the side of her face.

A table full of accessories and food was laid out in front of her with a half-empty iced drink and a hairbrush and hairclips clearly visible in the shot.

Ireland gave her famous, luscious-lipped pout for the selfie snap while draping one arm across her waistline, her robe-clad torso allowing generous slices of her chest and bust to show through.

The shot, while immensely seductive, is not the first time the model has bared it all for her fans, with Ireland having gone completely topless in the past for some heavily-revealing snaps.

The star got the internet fired up a few weeks ago when she sprawled out in the sunshine while clad in just a thong bikini bottom and nothing else.

Ireland opened up about her anxiety

Although the daughter of actors Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin largely provides her 692,000 followers with risque and revealing shots and modeling shoots, she also uses her social media platform to inform the public about mental health and her struggles with anxiety.

This March, Ireland got candid about her issues with crippling panic attacks, posting about it while curled up on the bathroom floor.

“It’s anxiety attack time,” she wrote in her long caption next to the photo.

“This morning I had one cup of coffee on an empty stomach which turned into an anxiety attack! I am currently writing this from the bathroom floor. I usually sit here like this or lay in fetal position until I can’t cry or throw up anymore. Coffee is [a major] esophageal irritator and reflux trigger for me which leads to anxiety,” Ireland explained to her fans.