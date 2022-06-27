Ireland Baldwin goes topless for bathtime ‘work of art’

Ireland Baldwin had some weekend fun as she got nude to sip a drink while taking a bath. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Ireland Baldwin appeared to be having a grand time during her weekend off as she stripped down for a relaxing bath.

The 26-year-old model and daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, who got caught up last fall in the now-infamous accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, grabbed some wine and kicked up her legs while getting her soaking session in.

Ireland stripped down for bath time with a cocktail

Sharing the two-part series on Instagram, Ireland looked fresh and glowing as usual while getting in her kicks as she coyly leaned over the side of her deep tub while resting one hand against a glass of Aperol spritz, an Italian wine-based cocktail, typically served in Northeast Italy as an aperitif.

Captioning the post with “WOMEN ARE WORKS OF ART,” the cousin of fellow model Hailey Bieber displayed her famous curves with soaking wet hair and covered up her ample bust area just enough with some bent knee action while still leaving only a little to the imagination.

The second snap put Ireland’s lower half out there for visibility as she playfully sank her body under the water so only her outstretched legs were on view, one foot sensually caressing the other leg on one side.

Ireland recently detailed past trauma

While Ireland has been known lately for sharing some fun, and sometimes wild, posts for her followers to enjoy, the star also is not shy about expressing her opinions and sharing her personal experiences with trauma.

In a recent TikTok video, Ireland reportedly spoke up about getting an abortion following the Friday reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Saying she had been in an “unhealthy” relationship at the time with someone who “never wanted kids or marriage,” Ireland explained to her fans that when she ended up getting pregnant, she “chose to get an abortion because [she knew] exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other.”

“Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not,” she went on before adding, “But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me.”

Ireland also detailed a time she was raped while in her teens, sharing that while she did not end up getting pregnant from that attack, she admitted she likely would have found herself getting an abortion had she gotten a positive test back.