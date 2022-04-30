Ireland Baldwin goes pantsless to denounce shaving

Ireland Baldwin denounced shaving wearing only her underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Ireland Basinger Baldwin’s Instagram notes that she’s a writer and that she’s “not like the other girls… I’m worse.” The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin frequently stuns Instagram feeds with her effortless looks as she posts her daily life.

Ireland posts many pictures of her dogs, her boyfriend, and candid shots of herself ranging from cosmetic treatments for modeling to her next meal.

The model took to Instagram today to share that after experiencing a cut in a rather sensitive area, she was no longer going to be shaving but would be embracing her body hair instead.

Ireland Baldwin ditches clothes and quits shaving

Some people consider the act of growing out body hair to be a feminist trait, but for others, it’s because shaving was simply too dangerous or difficult. Ireland seems to fall into the second category, though she doesn’t seem to mind her new lifestyle choice.

Fresh from her shower, Ireland stood with one foot propped up on a chair and looked down at her body. She was only wearing a pair of black panties and the towel wrapped around her hair.

Fans were able to get a glimpse of a rather cheeky tattoo of hers before moving on to the caption that she filled with humorous quips.

She confessed, “After slicing my devil’s doorbell in the shower and watching blood splatter on the shower floor, I am announcing that I am done shaving. Done with hair removal all together. Letting cousin IT grow. Rolling with the punches. Braiding that s**t. No more shaving 2022. Too sensitive for laser so don’t even suggest. Leave me alone. I’ve decided coot hair is in. Deal with it.”

The caption was filled with many jokes that were hard to disagree with based on the model’s personal experience in the shower. However, despite her struggles, she still dressed up in gold later in the day.

Ireland Baldwin stuns in glittery gold gown

Only hours after Ireland denounced shaving, she posted photos in a shimmering gold dress paired with knee-high cowboy boots.

Her dress came from the clothing brand retrofête and her boots are from Ranch Road Boots.

The stunning redhead gave a leggy display through the dress’s thigh-high split and showed off her many tattoos as she posed. A swipe right shows the beauty basking in sunlight, her eyeliner making her eyes pop in the shot.

The star is known for her candid photos and natural looks, but she knows how to dress up for a night out.