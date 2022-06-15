Ireland Baldwin goes buns out for wet and wild skinny dipping

Ireland Baldwin got the internet heated up on hump day, sharing a sexy snap from behind as she enjoyed some skinny dipping with her boyfriend. ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/Admedia

Ireland Baldwin got hump day heated up with a fiery new snap as she appeared to be enjoying some fun with her boyfriend, musician Andre Allen Anjos.

Sharing a sexy snippet of her time off with her beau of four years, who fans may recognize more by his stage name RAC, Ireland stunned while baring her nude backside for the camera.

Ireland went nude for skinny dipping

Taking to her Instagram page, the 26-year-old model and daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger seemed to be having the time of her life as she and Andre frolicked in the waters of Saldenia, Italy, as was confirmed by several of the star’s fans.

Ireland appeared to be lavishing in an overseas journey for a wedding, as she shared various shots from other European countries like France while also getting dolled up for a video clip she captioned with “wedding time,” though she wasn’t specific about exactly who’s wedding she was attending.

With a few snaps taken next to the Eifel Tower, in which Ireland and Andre can be seen packing on some major PDA, Ireland and her beau then moved on to the villas of the Italian coastline where they got frisky in the water sans bathing attire of any kind.

Looking slicked and soaking wet, Ireland displayed her sensual physique and some early-summer bikini tan lines while revealing her entire nude backside with ample peeks at the side of her chest and her toned booty.

Ireland blasted Amber Heard during the Johnny Depp trial

Ireland joined in the chorus of other celebrity voices regarding the highly-publicized Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial that gripped America for weeks.

According to a report by Monsters & Critics, Ireland penned a scathing review of the Aquaman actress in a now-deleted Instagram story.

In the model’s words, Ireland slammed Amber for being “manipulative and cold” while also saying she was “an absolute disaster of a human being.”

Ireland continued her rant, commenting freely on her staunch support of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor while continuing to decry any public view that men can’t be abused physically and emotionally by their significant other while saying she hoped Johnny “gets his reputation and his life back.”

“They [women like Amber] are manipulative and cold, and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f***ity blah,” Ireland concluded.