Influencer Negin Mirsalehi shows post-baby body in string bikini for family break

Negin Mirsalehi enjoyed a family break with her loved ones. Pic credit @negin_mirsalehi/Instagram

Negin Mirsalehi, Dutch-Iranian influencer and founder of Gisou, which bills itself as “bee-powered haircare,” recently took a much-deserved holiday with her family.

Negin, whose long brunette hair is a perfect advertisement for her haircare line, recently went on a vacation with her family, and though she didn’t mention the location, it looked completely enviable.

While it would have been the perfect location for a couple’s vacation with her fiance Maurits Stibbe, the pair brought along their son, Sam Eduard Stibbe Mirsalehi, whom Negin gave birth to on July 11.

Negin was seen holding her 2-month-old baby boy close to her chest as Maurits put his arm around them both in front of a villa.

Despite giving birth just a couple of months ago, Negin looked sensational in a light blue, string bikini, showing off her postpartum figure.

Her hair was thrown up into a messy ponytail and she wore a pair of dark sunglasses as she looked down at Sam with a smile.

In other images in the carousel, Negin and her fiance were seen smiling straight ahead at the camera, and later taking Sam into the pool where they enjoyed a refreshing dip.

Negin captioned the photos, “Sammy’s first time in the pool. But he enjoyed the shower with dad after more.” The post received over 233k likes, including from fellow Dutch model Romee Strijd.

Negin previously shared pictures of their vacation spot at sunset, with the blue and pink sky hanging on top of the beige, stone house with a dark blue pool seen in the bottom corner.

Other photos in the carousel included a cozy shot of Negin holding her baby in bed as she wore a simple beige tank top and put her hair up in a messy bun. It was a super candid picture, showing the pair waking up in the morning in a calm setting.

On September 9, Negin and Maurits posed together in an adorable shot of the pair about to embark on their vacation, ready to visit the island again after over a decade away.

Negin wore gray bicycle shorts that showed off her toned legs, a tight green tank top, and a yellow button-down. She paired the look with white sneakers and white Adidas socks with a green stripe. Of course, her cutest accessory was her little baby son, whom she was holding as the family stood in front of their suitcases, ready to go.

She clipped her hair up with a few strands falling in her face, and she grinned like the Chesire Cat.