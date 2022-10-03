Ines Trocchia unzipped in the snow

Ines Trocchia smiles with glowing, clear skin. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia has gone full snow bunny as she updates her social media with a wintry look.

The Italian model and rising social media star is now followed by 1.5 million fans, and a fresh snap on her weekend Stories veered away from her signature swimwear territory.

Ines posted a Story with a question, also showing hints of her famous figure as she rocked an unzipped outfit in the snow.

The photo showed the Maxim face posing by railings and backed by a scenic and snow-topped horizon, with distant trees and mountains visible.

Sending her fans a knowing smile, Ines stood in an unzipped black jumpsuit, showing hints of a red top or bra beneath it. Opting for a daring neckline as she showcased her curves, the stunner posed with her hands in her pockets, drawing attention to her trim waistline.

Ines looked fresh from the salon as she wore her brunette locks down and slightly swept over to the side. She also sported dramatic dark eyeliner and bronzer to accentuate her features.

“DO YOU LIKE SKIING?” a prompt read, with fans encouraged to vote in a “yes” or “no” poll.

Ines Trocchia poses in snow.

Ines initially shared the photo in February, and that post is still live. It confirms that the outfit is from fast fashion brand Fashion Nova – Ines influences for the label, alongside Fashion Nova’s rival, Shein.

Ines Trocchia opens up on body image and acceptance

Despite working in a notoriously pro-thin industry, Ines is into body acceptance. The Esquire-featured star has opened up on her philosophies, telling Women Fitness: “Self-confidence in your body is really more a mindset.”

As to advice on confidence and feeling good in one’s skin, the European beauty also revealed: “I think it is super important to accept yourself and your body; feeling comfortable is the best way to look good. Nobody is perfect; you can always find something wrong with your body.”

Ines Trocchia stuns fans with bikini body

Ines continues to delight her fans with skimpy swimwear shots, including bikinis with cute butterfly prints. Of her muscles and achieving them, Ines also shared:

“Also, I am true believer that anything we can do naturally to improve ourselves both mentally and physically, we must do it. So having a working out routine is essential.”

For more from Ines, give her Instagram a follow.