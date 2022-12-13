Ines Trocchia turns heads in a patent leather bikini while riding a horse

Ines Trocchia sizzled in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian bombshell Ines Trocchia hit the desert for a photo shoot in a barely-there black leather bikini.

She was captured on the back of a horse in an ensemble so scandalous it wouldn’t have been surprising if she had made the sand dunes blush.

Naturally, the 27-year-old beauty rocked the skimpy two-piece, which featured delicate straps set high on her hips and a sparkly fringe belt.

Her thick, voluminous brunette locks danced in the warm breeze, flowing over her shoulder and down her back.

Ines kept her makeup light and fresh for the shoot, highlighting her natural beauty in the sandy landscape as she sent a smoldering gaze to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The third photo in the jaw-dropping carousel featured fellow social media star Eleonora Bertoli in a revealing red bikini.

Ines Trocchia unveiled her sculpted figure in shiny bikini for SHEIN partnership

Ines sent shockwaves through Instagram last week with a post showing off her unbelievable body in a glossy turquoise bikini.

As if the photo wasn’t already eye-catching enough, she took it up a notch with a decorative headpiece that mirrored the metal details on the swimsuit.

The “100% natural” model shared the steamy snaps to promote SHEIN, a worldwide fashion retailer dedicated to delivering trendy styles at great prices.

As an ambassador for the popular brand, Ines often advertises their garments on her page, to which the world owes SHEIN a big “thank you.”

Of course, she tagged the brand with her personal discount code in the caption, adding, “It’s just magic 🪄.”

Ines Trocchia shared glimpse of workout routine in skintight spandex

Ines recently gave her fans a sneak peek at her fitness routine, wearing a white Nike sports bra with skintight black leggings.

In the video, the stunning Covergirl could be seen doing single-sided leg lifts from a tabletop position on a workout bench.

Beyond the impressive height of her mile-long leg, it was impossible to overlook the shape of her enviable curves.

She appeared to be receiving guidance from a personal trainer, which explains how she maintains her fit figure.

Despite her incredible success as a model, Ines is still as humble and down-to-earth as they come.

During an interview with Maxim, the beauty shared what she finds most attractive in a potential partner, saying, “I love a man with a good sense of humor who makes me comfortable. And a good smile makes me swoon!”

She also added that her biggest celebrity crush was “a tie between Ashton Kutcher and Sofia Vergara.”