Inès Trocchia: The Italian bombshell taking social media by storm

Inès Trocchia has been making waves in the fashion industry. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Italian bombshell Inès Trocchia is on track to become Instagram’s next big thing, and we can see just why.

With her sensational figure and pulse-racing content, it’s no surprise the 27-year-old has garnered a loyal legion of adorned fans.

Between posing up a storm in countless magazines and presenting TV shows, Inès is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The brunette beauty was born December 22, 1994, in the small town of Nola, in the province of Naples, Southern Italy.

Despite being from a family that had “absolutely nothing to do with this industry,” Inès said it was always her dream to become a model.

Speaking to Women Fitness, she revealed how she started modeling at the age of 17, “doing amateur shootings for local brands.”

Inès Trocchia makes a big move to Milan aged 18

However, it was when the model turned 18 that she “decided to step up, leave my comfort zone and move to Milan, alone, to start my career.”

Determined to make it, Inès packed up her things and moved hundreds of miles away from home, and she hasn’t looked back since.

The move most certainly paid off though as she was soon photographed by Maxim and GQ by her 21st birthday.

Nonetheless, Inès has admitted it “was never easy,” saying how the “different cultures, especially as a young woman,” made it difficult.

Inès Trocchia embarks on TV career

In addition to posing for various publications, Inès also landed a gig in 2014 on the Canale 5 show In Forma – Wellbeing dimension by Tessa Gelisio, as Stark Times reports.

She then worked as a TV Correspondent for Vip Show Napoli Social – a program broadcast on Sky.

It was not just TV screens that Inès was appearing on at the time – she was also featured in some of the most famous magazines a model can be featured in.

These included the likes of Playboy, Maxim, Esquire, ForMen, and more.

Inès also starred in Italian rapper Rocco Hunt’s music video Giovane disorientate.

A year later, she appeared on the show Sapore Di Mare Un’estate Italiana alongside famous Italian actress Alessia Ventura.

It was in 2017, though, when Inès’ fame shot to truly new heights.

Inès Trocchia becomes top TV presenter

Proving she’s not just a pretty face, Inès managed to bag herself a TV presenter role on Italy’s high-rated soccer shows in 2017.

These included Calciomercato and Speciale Calciomercato, which were broadcast on SportsItalia.

She has also gone on to present many radio shows, particularly on the Radio 105 network.

Inès’ transition into the TV world is something she has said she prefers.

Speaking to Aris Moskov, she revealed, “I prefer work in television. I did many national tv shows, and I hope to continue that way.”

Who has Inès Trocchia modelled for?

It’s no surprise that throughout her nearly ten-year-long career, Inès has been snapped up by numerous publications and fashion lines.

Some of her early modeling work included a campaign for well-known beauty dentist Gianpaolo Cannizzo.

Since then, she has graced the covers of various magazines and fashion lines such as Glamour, Maxim, Women Fitness Celebrities, L’Officiel Baltic, and 708 Magazine.

Inès Trocchia has a huge social media following

Ines has made sure to keep all her social media covered, with the beauty having a Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram account.

On Instagram, she boasts a staggering 1.5 million followers and can often be found posing up a storm in sizzling snaps.

Inès isn’t afraid to show off her personality, too, via TikTok videos.

The stunner often takes part in viral challenges and relatable content, much to the delight of her 22k followers.

Inès also has her own OnlyFans account, where she wows her adorned fans with her pulse-racing content.

Despite this, the world of social media can also be filled with haters, something Inès has experienced first-hand.

Speaking to L’Officiel India, Inès revealed how she “prefers to focus much more on the people who support me.”

She explained, “To stay in the world of social media you need to have a strong enough personality and not give a damn about criticism.”

Inès added that this is because you are “constantly subjected to many positive comments but, if we want to be realistic, also negative, and you have to be strong enough to ignore gratuitous offenses.”

What Inès Trocchia looks for in a partner

It appears that Inès is currently single.

During an interview with Maxim, she shared what she finds most attractive in a new potential partner.

Inès said, “I love a man with a good sense of humor who makes me comfortable. And a good smile makes me swoon!”

She also revealed that her biggest celeb crush was “a tie” between Sofia Vergara and Ashton Kutcher.

What’s more, according to Inès herself, she knows within a mere ten minutes of meeting someone if the two have a connection.

Inès also added that her biggest dislike is when people chat her up by telling her she reminds them of their ex.

The world is truly at Inès’ fingertips – and we can’t wait to see what’s coming next!