Ines Trocchia sizzled in a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

As a well-known fashion model, Ines Trocchia is no stranger to being photographed in stunning places all around the globe, but earlier today, she opted to unveil her fit frame in a bathroom mirror selfie instead.

The Italian influencer rocked the socks off a burnt orange sports bra that molded to her body beautifully.

Contrary to the skintight top, Ines’ pants were more loose-fitting but still showed off her womanly figure.

The camera may have hidden most of her flawless face, but fans got an up-close look at her toned tummy, so it’s unlikely that anyone was complaining.

Ines’s approachable nature was accentuated by her bathroom, which featured beauty products galore in the background, something many of her followers can surely relate to.

She appropriately paired the song Coming in Hot by Andy Mineo with the steamy snap.

Pic credit: @inestrocchia/Instagram

Ines Trocchia stunned in white mesh mini dress with sexy bikini

Ines really knows how to keep all the eyes glued to her account, as seen in a recent post of her sporting a see-through mini dress with a skimpy white bikini underneath.

The 27-year-old showstopper somehow managed to give a jaw-dropping view of her bikini body while maintaining a tasteful amount of coverage.

Not to mention, Ines’ long brunette hair looked fresh out of the salon as it elegantly fell to one side of her head.

She attached a super cheeky caption to the post, reading, “I’d wish you the best.. but i am the best 👑.”

Ines Trocchia went wild in revealing animal print bikini for SHEIN partnership

Ines is an established ambassador for the ultra-popular clothing company SHEIN, and she promotes the brand by regularly posting photos in its clothes.

She also includes her personal discount code in every post for her 1.5M followers.

A September snap showed Ines as she got in touch with her wild side wearing an animal print bikini by SHEIN.

The sultry swimsuit highlighted her killer curves, clinging to her body in all the right ways.

Ines captioned the share, “I’m back ✨ 💪🏼,” referencing the short break she took from social media at the end of summer.

In an interview with Women Fitness, Ines was asked about what she hopes to portray on her social media, and she responded, “Impose your chance, hold your dreams, and go towards your risk. Looking at you, people will follow (literally).”

The beauty continued, saying, “Be who you really want be and no what people would like you to be. Do not be afraid of people reaction, try to be the best version of yourself and be an example for others.”